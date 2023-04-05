Linda Hill / Capon Bridge 2023

On Saturday, April 15, The Fort Edwards Annual Colonial Feast celebrating the Battle of the Great Cacapehon will begin at 6 p.m. Colonial-themed food will be featured, along with various presentations on the history of the Virginia Regiment that fought there. Bring a colonial dish if you like. Colonial garb is suggested but not required. This is a great community event.

There are many places in our community to take a free hike, including the new Interpretive Trail at Ft Edwards. The trails are being enhanced with signage about the French and Indian War, wildlife and identification of trees and native plants. Why not enjoy a day outside and volunteer to help with the installation of these signs on Saturday, May 6? Be a part of the living history of Capon Bridge.     

