On Saturday, April 15, The Fort Edwards Annual Colonial Feast celebrating the Battle of the Great Cacapehon will begin at 6 p.m. Colonial-themed food will be featured, along with various presentations on the history of the Virginia Regiment that fought there. Bring a colonial dish if you like. Colonial garb is suggested but not required. This is a great community event.
There are many places in our community to take a free hike, including the new Interpretive Trail at Ft Edwards. The trails are being enhanced with signage about the French and Indian War, wildlife and identification of trees and native plants. Why not enjoy a day outside and volunteer to help with the installation of these signs on Saturday, May 6? Be a part of the living history of Capon Bridge.
News From The River House
Saturday, April 8, Art for All, Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, April 8, Ken Waldman Writer’s Workshop, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Ken will lead a three-hour workshop for writers of all levels. Ken is a former college professor with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Four writing prompts will be presented, including new writing strategies for the future. Come out and make some new friends. This event is free, but donations are welcome ($25 is the suggested donation amount).
Register on TRH website.
Saturday, April 8, Concert: Ken Waldman & The Wild Ones, 7–9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Ken combines his musical style with original poetry and some Alaska storytelling. He is an accomplished musician whose credits include 12 C.D.s, appearances on the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage and The Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland, Australia. He is joined for this performance by Mark Tamsula (fiddle) and Barbara Rosner. Barbara plays bass and guitar. To learn more about Ken, visit his website at www.kenwaldman.com.
Sunday, April 9, Camera Club, 1–3 p.m.
Everyone welcome to attend this monthly club meeting which invites participants to share their ideas, both creative and technical. Email ibiphotographynow@gmail.co for more information. This event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Wednesday, April 12, Wine Down Wednesday. This event occurs on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month from 4–7 p.m. Drink and appetizer specials will be featured, as well as special activities such as live music and adult-oriented arts & crafts.
Wednesday, April 12, Youth Music Club, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Led by musician Jack Dunlap, this club invites students of all ages to attend for instructions and guidance in further learning their instrument and exploring playing with others. Meet in The River House Otter’s Den. Sign up on TRH website.
Thursday, April 13, Old Time Story Swap, 2–4 p.m. Join BobbyA Seigetsu Avstreith in the Otter’s Den for a good old-fashioned story swap. Attendees are invited to participate or just listen. BobbyA is a seasoned storyteller who has been affiliated with the Japanese Culture Club of Arizona and the Japanese Friendship Garden. This event will surely spark your imagination as well as introduce you to a safe space to play.
Saturday, April 15, Art for All, Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, April 15, 7-9 p.m. Concert: Maya de Vitry, tickets may be purchased in advance, or at the door. Maya’s devotion to songwriting is her way of staying present, curious, and imaginative. She is the founding member of the Stray Birds, whose debut album “Adaptions,” released in 2019, won critical acclaim. Accompanying her on the stage will be Joel Timmons and Ethan Jodziewicz.
Her latest album is entitled, “Violet Light.”
Sunday, April 16, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. The club recently expanded to include all types of writing. This month, we will work on an editing exercise with the author, Paul Vecchiet, on the 1st chapter of his new book, “The Disclosure Paradox.” In addition, we will review our writing assignment from March, including an opportunity for each participant to share their writing.
Wednesday, April 19, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Parents and students will meet at the main Middle School entrance where the students will be encouraged to express themselves as well as learn various art techniques and perhaps make new friends. Sign up on TRH website.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
Please note the new library hours: Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock.
This year, the library is designated as a location for free tax preparation. Nancy Meade is your certified representative for this program. Additional information is available at the library. Call 304-856-3777 to make an appointment.
The library is a drop-off point for a new program entitled “Recycle Beyond the Bag.” This program involves the collection of plastics which will be used to create new benches for The Capon Valley Ruritan Club and new memorial benches for Willow Chapel. Types of plastics include bread wrappers, zipper plastic bags, bubble wrap, produce bags and newspaper bags. Trex will be creating these Earth-friendly composite benches.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
New books: “Still Life at Eighty” by Abigail Thomas; “Old Babes in the Wood” by Margaret Atwood; “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel; “Hang the Moon” by Jeanette Walls, “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box; “The Starless Crown” by James Rollins; “The Fifth Heart” by Dan Simmons; “Molly on the Range” by Molly Yeh; “Lemons on Friday” by Mattie Jackson Selecman; “The Cradle of Ice” by James Rollins; “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline; and “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Preston & Child.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
April 15, starting at 6 p.m., Colonial Feast hosted by The Fort Edwards Foundation. This annual event commemorates the Battle of Great Cacapehon. It’s free and open to the public. Activities include Brunswick Stew cook-off; Tree Ring Presentation by Dave Pancake; Presentation on the history and accouterment of the French & Indian War era Virginia Regiment, Rutherford Rangers. In addition, there will be a discussion of the new interpretive trail that has been developed. A great family event.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Friday, April 6, Ruritan Club Meeting
Monday, April 10 & 17 – A.A. meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11 & 18 – N.A. meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, FORR Board Meeting, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, CVB Meeting, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.