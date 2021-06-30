ROMNEY — The sun wasn’t the only thing that was hot at the 12th annual bluegrass festival at Wapocoma on Saturday, as 6 groups heated up the stage all day.
The gates opened at 9 a.m., and music began with Bud’s Collective just after 11. Romney native Ben Townsend flexed both his fiddle and banjo muscles as he took the stage solo at noon, clad in his signature overalls.
Also performing for the growing crowd at the festival grounds Saturday were the Deer Creek Boys, Bud’s Collective, Junior Sisk and Rambler’s Choice, the Lonesome River Band and Nothin’ Fancy.
Bluegrass fans did their best to beat the heat; some used fans, some sat under shelters or tents.
This year, there wasn’t a craft show portion of the festival. Instead, there was a “raffle row”: local businesses who set up tents providing festivalgoers with information and the opportunity to win various prizes.
Callie Simmons, an upcoming senior at Hampshire High School, had a tent set up to raise money for her journey toward the Lady Trojan title. She said she had been getting a lot of interest at the festival.
“It’s been going really well,” she said. “And there will be more people as the sun goes down, too, because of the fireworks.”
And she was right.
As dusk rolled around, more and more folks rolled into the festival grounds, listening to the last few musical groups and preparing for the annual fireworks show that concludes the day.
Festivalgoers, volunteers, vendors and band members all stopped around 10 p.m. to watch an impressive fireworks display, and while patriotic music swelled from the speakers on the stage, it seemed like the perfect time to appreciate what exactly it means to be an American.
