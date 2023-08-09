Dna

WVU researchers have found a way to view synthetic DNA at an atomic level, which could ultimately lead to potential solutions for medical diagnoses and treatments.

West Virginia University researchers are now able to view synthetic DNA at the atomic level, giving them the ability to understand how to change its structure in hopes of enhancing its scissor-like function. Learning more about these synthetic DNA reactions could be the key to unlocking new technology for medical diagnoses and treatments.

In the chemistry world, the findings help answer a 30-year-old question about this specific DNA structure and how scientists can get it to produce a reaction without changing the DNA itself, a process called catalysis. 

