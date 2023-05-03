Thought: Short Course in Human Relations
The six most important words: I admit I made a mistake.
The five most important words: You did a good job.
The four most important words: What is your opinion?
The three most important words: If you please.
The two most important words: Thank you.
The one most important word: We.
The least most important word: “I.”
April showers bring May flowers; so true. A lot of the flowers are up and blooming, and the Easter flowers are gone. I am looking forward to buying flowers for my porch boxes and decorating for spring and summer.
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren lost an active and dedicated member last week, Pauline “Polly” Webster Tusing. She has attended the church for as long as I can remember. She was 98 years old. We sure will miss her. Sending deepest sympathies to her family and friends.
Yours truly, and my sister, said goodbye till we meet again to a double first cousin Mabel Combs George this past week. She was born and raised in Needmore, W. Va., to our Uncle William “Bill” Combs and Aunt Lena Wilson Combs. There is one son living in that family, Roy “Squirt” Combs. Sending deepest sympathies to her family: husband Otha “Oce” George, her children, and everyone. Donna and I visited the funeral home on Friday evening in Petersburg, W.Va.
Also, sending deepest sympathy to the William “Bill” Roomsburg family. He spent many years in education in Hampshire County. He was known by a lot of students throughout the years; he will be missed by so many. He was 90. When we lose older folks, a lot of history goes with them. We can’t lose history today.
Several friends and family members enjoyed attending the First Annual MDG Dance Studio Spring Recital last Saturday, April 29, at the Moorefield High School, where they were able to watch Gracie Simmons perform. Gracie Simmons is the daughter of Ward and Holly Simmons and the granddaughter of Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, all of Rio. Gracie performed with her class and in her first solo dance. Gracie, you did a wonderful job, and we are so proud of you. All the dancers did a great job – a special thank you to the dance instructors, Muryssa George and Sarah Imboden.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Holly Simmons recently enjoyed spending a week in Florida.
Sending get well wishes to all that are sick. If you have any news to share, please let us know. Until next time, God Bless all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.