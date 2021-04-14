With the budding of spring trees, I am reminded of our responsibility to maintain the environment in much the same way as our forefathers. In planning for future generations of Mountaineers, we must work to preserve our forests, clean rivers and the freshest air found here in Capon Bridge. Your children and grandchildren will thank you for enabling them to experience the same joys of nature as we do today.
News From The River House: 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge. Contact them at 304-856-2440, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
New café hours are Mon.-Wed.: CLOSED; Thurs. & Fri.: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A full espresso bar has been added and Art-For-All returned on April 10. Covid protocols are still in place.
The River House is hosting a STEAM after-school program for middle and high schoolers called, “The Science of Sound.” The program runs from late April to early May and pre-registration is required.
Sat., April 17 and April 24, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a weekly activity of free arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.
Sun., April 18, 12-2 p.m. Drop by for information on how to apply for a Music Maker’s scholarship, which includes guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin or bass instructions taught by some of the area’s most skilled instructors. Contact them with any questions at music.trh@gmail.com or 304-856-2440.
Sun., April 18, Poetry After Noon (Virtual), 2:30-4 p.m. Join local poet John Berry for a reading of his respective works and those who have influenced him. The spoken word will follow. Link for the Zoom meeting can be located on TRH website.
Sat., April 24, One Street Over Outdoor Concert, 6-8 p.m. The River House Outdoor Stage, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 17 and under free. This traditional Irish band includes the sounds of the flute, cello, guitar, mandolin and fiddle.
Sun. April 25, Herb Club, 1:30–3 p.m. Come join the group for a discussion led by local herbalists. The meeting is free; however registration is required. The link for registration can be located on TRH website.
Looking Ahead: May 1, Jim Townsend and Betsy Podsiadlo Concert, 5-7 p.m.; May 8, Nature Journal Workshop with Joy Bridy, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; May 14, Trivia Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m; May 15, Paper-making Workshop, 2-4 p.m.; May 16, Mountain Echoes–Spoken Word, 2-4 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge. Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The library is now open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Six patrons are currently allowed in the library at one time.
To celebrate Mother’s Day, The Friends of the Library have donated a homemade quilt for this month’s raffle. Tickets are available at the library for $5 each with the proceeds going to the library. The drawing will be held at noon on May 8 at noon. In addition, there will be a silent auction as well as a flower and plant sale beginning at 9 a.m.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Booklet and tax forms are currently available at the library. As a reminder, WV State taxes are now due on May 17.
Facebook Children’s Story Hour takes place every Wed. at 11 a.m.
The library needs paper towels. Other items needed include Lysol or Clorox wipes, hand soap, cleaning supplies, scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper.
Tues., April 20, The Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the pavilion.
Wed., April 21, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michael-Ides.
The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use on weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
Community Events
Wed. April 14 and 21, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Mon., April 19, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge, Capon Bridge.
Tues., April 20, Girl Scouts Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Fri., April 23, 5 p.m.–Monday, April 26, 2 p.m. Awaken: An Outdoor Retreat with Ann Kite (www.annkite.com), Buffalo Gap Retreat, 229 Cool Creek Road, Capon Bridge, (https://www.buffalogapretreat.com). This workshop will focus on connecting with the body, finding grace in movement and knowing the truth.
Covid-19 Vaccine Appointments for everyone 16 years and older can be scheduled by calling the WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media or social media for additional instructions.
Celebrations for the Month of April
4/14 National Gardening Day. Established in 2018, this day offers an opportunity to perhaps develop a new hobby and get some exercise at the same time. Recognized as one of the oldest hobbies, it dates back to 1,500 B.C. with evidence of gardening for pleasure. Head outside with your garden tools and plant some bulbs or seeds. If you are new to gardening, look for an online course to help you get started.
4/15 – World Art Day. First celebrated in 2012, this day coincides with the birthday of Leonardo Da Vinci and began as a way to recognize creative activity on an international scale. To enjoy this special day, you might join an art class, visit a museum or gallery or host an art competition in your neighborhood.
4/23 – World Book Day. This is a United Nations annual event organized by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) aimed to promote reading in all communities. Children can benefit by reading as it stimulates their imagination, teaches them empathy and encourages them to discover the world outside their door. To celebrate this day, you might take a trip to the library with your children, pick up new books or just peruse the shelves for one of the classics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.