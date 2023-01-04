Rob Vaughan – Romney Presbyterian

It often baffles me that, despite Christmas creeping earlier every year, most people seem to just celebrate the first day of Christmas, Dec. 25, and then stop. Within the church, Christmas begins on Dec. 25 and continues for 12 days (thus the song) until Jan. 5.

Jan. 6 is Epiphany, the day we celebrate the arrival of the three magi (or wise men or kings) to Bethlehem and the delivery of their gifts to Jesus. Growing up, I only remember hearing the first verse and refrain of John Hopkin’s carol about the event, but it is worth taking some time to remember the remaining verses, which describe the meaning of the gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

