Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, March 17 — Lunch special
Thursday, March 18 — Broccoli soup, chicken salad sandwich, carrot sticks, fruit, dessert
Monday, March 22 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, bread, tropical fruit
Wednesday, March 24 — Tuna and noodles, peas and carrots, salad, fruit, roll
Thursday, March 25 — Chicken fillet/bun, baked fries, broccoli bites, cauliflower blend, fruit
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, March 18 — Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, corn, biscuits, fruit
Friday, March 19 — Lunch special
Tuesday, March 23 — Tomato soup, grilled ham and cheese, Brussels sprouts, fruit, dessert
Thursday, March 25 — Spaghetti, green beans, corn, salad, Italian bread
Friday, March 26 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit, Italian bread
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, March 19 — Swiss chicken, spinach salad with beets, carrots, fruit dessert, Italian bread
Tuesday, March 23 — Beef stew, biscuit, mixed fruit, dessert
Friday, March 26 — Salmon cake, macaroni and cheese, kale, fruit, roll
* * *
The Committee on Aging has set a bus tour for this fall. Travel to beautiful Vermont on Sept. 20-25. To sign up or for more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
* * *
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
* * *
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.