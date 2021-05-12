“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” 1 John 1:9.
Happy birthday wishes to Betty Thomas, May 16; Kenny Pownell Jr., May 18; Roger Montgomery Jr., Delyle Moreland and Christina Ginevan, May 19; Sarah Bohrer and Peyton Stotler, May 20; Don Weeden will be 89 on May 22, Misty Mulledy, May 26.
Anniversary wishes to Jenny and Charlie Marple on May 4; Byron and Carla Wilkins, May 22.
Hampshire County Schools will be having bump-up day for the 5th graders and 8th graders on May 21. This will be a day for students to go visit their next grade level and meet their teachers for the upcoming year. Pumpkin race for county will be on May 25 for 4th and 5th graders at Hampshire High School. This is for students only, no parents or spectators allowed. Slanesville graduation will be on May 28 with a carpool ride around school. They will receive awards they have earned and can get photos taken. No school on May 31. Last day for students will be June 3 and June 4 for staff. Congratulations to the Girls and Boys Hampshire Basketball for making it to state.
Romney Elementary students honored their teachers for appreciation week by bringing flowers, gifts and goodies.
Girl Scout Troop #40084 held a tea party for their mothers and grandmothers on Monday, May 3. A badge ceremony was held for the scouts.
Our daughter Sandy took Ralph and I to visit our niece, Carla Wilkins and her new grandbaby Vernon. We had a wonderful time. Vernon will be one month old on May 14. His parents are Austin and Ellie.
I had a wonderful time attending all the greenhouse openings.
Sympathy to the family of Betty Powers of Paw Paw.
Pray for Crystal Moreland, Robert Pownell, graduates, Rogie Montgomery, Timmy Rannells, Betty Kidwell, Keith Lambert Jr., Pam Speece, Kenny Wolford, Terri and Mike Santymire, Betty Galliher, Tony Emery, Wallace Hart, Dora Martin, Jeff Veach and all those battling the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.