Summer winds up
Summer reading program is coming to a close.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 9:54 am
Susan Parker joined us July 23 to discuss trash in our waterways. She brought along a great craft and experiment for some fun, interactive learning.
Our closing pizza pool party will be at the Romney Pool from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 30.
Robin Dohrman Ayers visited the library on July 23to read from her latest published work, “What Happened to the Last 30 40 Years?!,” and sign books.
We celebrated the summer heat Tuesday with an epic water battle in the yard.
Do you love dinosaurs and fossils? Ever wonder what an archaeologist or paleontologist does? Come find out from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
We will be outside digging up fossils using archaeology methods for grid search and identifying what we find. Each learner will be able to take their collection home with them.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
July 30, 11-1 p.m. – Summer Reading Program ends
August 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – LEGO Night
