“Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” – Ecclesiastes 4:9-1
Birthday wishes to Karen Nelson and Savana Stotler May 12; Kenny Pownell May 18; Rogie Edward Montgomery, Delyle Moreland and Christina Ginevan all May 19; Sarah Bohrer and Paiton Stotler May 20; Don Weeden will be 91 on May 22; Misty Mulledy May 26; T.C . Alkire and Phillip Bohrer May 30. Anniversary wishes go to Bryon and Carla Wilkins May 22.
Tanna Lewis is recuperating at Hampshire Center after an automobile accident.
Schools are having field trips. Some places have been to D. C., Harpers Ferry, Luray Caverns, bowling in Moorefield – they have also gone to other places. Hampshire County had Special Olympics on Friday. Very good turnout. It was very hot, but everyone had fun – no school on May 29. I can’t believe school is about out on May 31.
Bryson Pownell graduated Saturday with a party at his home in Three Churches – nice turnout.
Light House Assembly Church will be having VBS on June 19-23 from 6:00-8:30 nightly. Theme is STELLAR outer space. May call the church for more information at 304-947-7280; a van will be running.
Capon Chapel Covet Brethren Church will be holding a Mother and Father picnic at the church on June 4, right after worship hour, about 12:30, everyone is invited.
Remember in prayer Donna Bohrer, Mary Alice Moreland, Mel Montgomery, Keith Lambert JR., Scotty Bohrer, Jack Bender, Marie Whitacre, Crystal Moreland, Betty Kidwell, Russ Ullery and any others you can think of. Say a prayer. Pray you had a great Mother’s Day
An Angel came to me today, quite in disguise, with sunshine in her hair and Summer in her eyes.
