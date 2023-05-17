Beverly Malcolm

“Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” – Ecclesiastes 4:9-1

Birthday wishes to Karen Nelson and Savana Stotler May 12; Kenny Pownell May 18; Rogie Edward Montgomery, Delyle Moreland and Christina Ginevan all May 19; Sarah Bohrer and Paiton Stotler May 20; Don Weeden will be 91 on May 22; Misty Mulledy May 26; T.C . Alkire and Phillip Bohrer May 30. Anniversary wishes go to Bryon and Carla Wilkins May 22.

