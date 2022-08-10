Dan Oates set out to be a recreational manager, but his career took as an educator of the blind and a champion for Space Camp.
Dan is a graduate of Hampshire High School, class of 1970. He earned a B.S. in Recreational Management from Fairmont State College in 1974. Then, he worked for the Mineral County Parks and Recreation Commission for 5 years.
Next, he substituted at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in arts and crafts. The principal at the School for the Blind saw Dan’s gift for working with blind students. The result was Dan’s earning a M.S. in education with a specialty in blind education from the University of Pittsburgh.
That led to 14 years teaching orientation and mobility to blind students. Dan taught travel skills in Romney, Cumberland and the Washington, D.C., Metro.
In 1996 he moved to the Outreach office and became an outreach specialist where he managed services for blind babies and acted as an educational consultant for the school. Teachers were provided to the families to help infants and toddlers achieve their educational milestones. Dan served in this work for 16 years. He retired from the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in 2012.
Dan served 8 years as an elected volunteer member of the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation’s (NOAH) board of directors from 2010 to 2018.
Dan spent his summers working at Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala. Launched in 1982, Space Camp has inspired and motivated young people from around the country and the world with attendees from all 50 states, U.S. territories and more than 150 foreign countries.
Ed Buckbee from Romney was the 1st director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. For 13 years Dan served as the Crew Trainer for the teacher groups. He took over the management of the Camp’s Teacher Education Program 7 years ago and retired from there in 2018.
Since 1990, Dan has coordinated Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students (SCIVIS), a Space Camp adapted for the blind and visually impaired. Over 4,500 students have attended the program in the last 31 years, from nearly every state and dozens of countries.
He was inducted into the Space Camp Hall of Fame in 2007 along with Ed Buckbee and Dr. Wernher Von Braun.
In 1993 Dan applied for an opportunity to go to Russia and was chosen by the State Board of Education to attend with 10 gifted students from the U.S. In 1997, he received a Fulbright Scholarship for a month-long trip to Australia.
He attributes his selection for these trips to his experiences in working with the blind and his work at Space Camp.
Dan continues to contribute to Hampshire County through his efforts to preserve historical documents. He has scanned 10 file cabinets of genealogical data from the Hampshire County Public Library.
In addition, he has scanned Capon Bridge High School’s Kaponian student newspapers and Romney High School’s Wappacomo student newspapers. He writes a monthly column for the Hampshire Review, does chair caning, helps at Romney’s food pantry once a week and Helping Hands.
