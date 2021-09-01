The days are getting shorter, but we are still having a really hot, humid day now and again.
I remember years when fall began immediately following Labor Day and after this past year, not much will surprise me. But for right now, we are simply thinking of enjoying the autumn weather.
Continuing to gather your herbs will encourage them to keep growing well into fall. Snip and hang them in bunches for winter drying or use them in oils or vinegars. Many herbs will self sow if the flowers are not removed, producing seeds that fall around the parent plant and come up as volunteers the following spring.
Another reason to leave the flowers are the dill seeds, which are good in pickles and of course, cilantro becomes coriander when it goes to seed. So use the fresh leaves now, but if you want something completely different, leave some flowers on those plants.
If you have a lot of comfrey, its green leaves are a great addition to the compost pile. This is especially true if the compost contains a lot of dry material such as dead leaves in the fall. The comfrey foliage is rich in nitrogen and will help break it down.
Preserving herbs in ice cubes is an easy way to keep them for later use in soups or other dishes. Chop the herbs, pack them in an ice cube tray, cover with water and freeze. Once frozen, take them out and put them in labeled storage bags in the freezer.
You can also use those handy ice cube trays for leftover wine, should that ever occur.
It is never too early to start thinking and planning some gifts for friends. Some of your herb or flower seeds with a nice pot and small bag of potting soil make a nice gift. Take some cuttings and begin rooting them for sharing. Look for some attractive glass rooting containers to hang above the sink.
This may be the year to make herb vinegars for you and for friends. They’re much easier to make than you might think.
Along with nearly every herb you can think of, you can use garlic and chive cloves and flowers. Mix and match them to make your own special herb mix or just use one. Your choice.
As for which vinegar to use, try cider or wine vinegar to begin.
Loosely pack a wide mouth glass jar 3/4 full with your chosen herbs, fill the jar with vinegar and cover it with stretchy plastic wrap. Find a nice sunny spot for the vinegar to set and after 10 days, strain and taste it.
If it’s good, strain it again and put it in nice bottles. (I have found several interesting glass bottles with cork tops at yard sales.) Top it off with a sprig or 2 of the herb for decorative purposes and seal it up.
If it’s not to your liking, either add more herbs to enhance the flavor or chuck it and start again. If you’re just beginning, trial and error is the way to go and practice makes perfect.
It’s important to make a note of which herbs you used so you either don’t use them again if it sucked or you do if it’s tasty. These herb mixes are good to bear in mind when you’re pruning your herbs in the spring and summer.
I have a habit of adding this or that to a recipe when I’m cooking and not writing it down. If it turns out great, good luck trying to remember what was in it (or to remember why I walked into the kitchen, for that matter, but that’s a story for another day).
Just don’t make my mistakes. Even if you didn’t grow any herbs this summer, you can probably find some half price or less at garden centers. Many herbs are hardy in winter and it’s not too late to plant some to use now and to enjoy next spring.
We are planting more lavender and many milkweed seeds this month. We have also been getting a bed ready for Oriental poppy seeds 2 friends gave us. Poppies need a sunny area that drains well and ours are going to be roomies with some daylilies.
I have reserved a space at the library on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 to get together with other gardeners to exchange seeds, plants and, most importantly, ideas. Even if you have nothing to share, please come and mingle with us.
This is dependent on the state of the virus at that time and especially what’s happening with the variant that is wreaking havoc now.
