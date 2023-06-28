Tearcoat Covenant Brethren holds VBS
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is holding their Vacation Bible School starting June 28 until June 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. All ages welcome.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 4:11 pm
The church is located at 48 Dunkard Church Road in Augusta. Pastor is Thomas L. Rowan.
Bethel UMC to hold homecoming picnic
Bethel UMC, located at the junction of Bethel Road and Spring Gap Road, will be having their annual July 4 homecoming picnic on Tuesday, July 4 starting at 10 a.m.
Food sales, auction and yard sale proceeds benefit the church’s missions. Music will be provided by Ben Townsend. Come and enjoy the day.
Malick Family Life Center to host revival
The Malick Family Life Center will be holding their revival week from July 10 to July 15. July 10 will bring Pastor Eddie, July 11 will bring Bob Combs, July 12 will bring Alex Sowers, July 13 will bring Steve Landis, July 14 will bring New Covenant Music and Steve Landis will return on July 15.
The church is located at 175 Hoy Road in Augusta.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
Romney Nazarene offers monthly free meals
Romney Nazarene offers meals at 339 Elk Place (at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place) – a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month at the church. Dine in and take-out options are both available.
The “Feed My Sheep” soup kitchen is free and open to the public.
Zion Church of Christ holding monthly community luncheon
Zion Church of Christ in Augusta will be holding a free community luncheon with fellowship beginning at noon on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Everyone is welcome.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
