“In 2015, for the first time in history more than half of the nation’s public school students belong to racial minorities,” said the speaker at a rally I attended. “People, you better think about race and talk about it now.”
Christians are forced to talk about race, not because of changing demographics, but because of Jesus. A pressing issue for the mainline church is to theologically revisit our conversation about race.
Racism not only diminishes human life, it is an offense against God, a contradiction of who God is and what God intends for the world. We can learn much from sociological, philosophical, psychological and economic insights.
However, we must not forget that when Christians accepted Enlightenment redefinitions of humanity, definitions in which race was put forth as a valid, scientific signifier, Christian witness against racism was muted for the most part.
After all, this Black History Month and the concept of race, the defeat of racism is a call for more robust prayer and conversation. This sort of sin requires a God who not only creates and loves, but also judges, converts, defeats and triumphs.
“Throwing this kind of spirit out requires prayer,” says Jesus (Mark 9:29).
Racism is not only injustice; it’s idolatry, the worship of an idol. Asked to respond to an address by Rabbi Abraham Heschel at the First National Conference on Religion and Race in Chicago (1964), William Stringfellow, an American theologian, lawyer and social activist, stunned the gathering of activists by dismissing the conference as, “too little, too late and too lily white.”
Then Stringfellow asserted that the issue wasn’t equality, or finding some common moral framework to address racism because “racism is not an evil in human hearts or minds; racism is a principality, a demonic power…an embodiment of death, over which human beings have little or no control, but which works its awful influence on their lives.”
Stringfellow’s most controversial statement (I think) was: “The issue is baptism….the unity of all humankind wrought by God in the life and work of Christ. Baptism is the sacrament of that unity of all people of God.”
Race is socially constructed, psychologically rooted, an attempt to name humanity through human designations. Christians defiantly believe that our identity and our human significance is bestowed upon us not by our culture, family or skin color but rather given us in baptism.
In the Service of Christian Baptism the church defeats race as a primary signifier, even though race is given passing reference:
Do you renounce the spiritual forces of wickedness, reject the evil powers of this world, and repent of your sin?
Do you accept the freedom and power God gives you to resist evil, injustice, and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves?
Do you confess Jesus Christ as your Savior, put your whole trust in his grace, and promise to serve him as your Lord, in union with the church which Christ has opened to people of all ages, nations, and races?
The baptized swear allegiance to a kingdom that is not characterized by white supremacy, progressive self-improvement, national borders, or gained by the gradual softening of white privilege.
Citizenship in this realm is constituted by the vocation and election of God in Christ.
Note that the baptismal questions call upon the baptized energetically
• to renounce personal sin, “evil powers” and all the “forces of wickedness;”
• to own the “freedom and the power” that God gives to actively resist “evil, injustice, and oppression” in every form they take;
• and to serve with the church that is open to and empowers “people of all ages, nations, and races.”
Peculiarly Christian conversation on racism is best construed as “Remember your baptism, and be thankful.” With the approach of Lent may I suggest that we revisit our baptism to see how it has been shaping our views and where we are continuing to be challenged.
Have a blessed week and continue to care for yourself so you can care for others. o
