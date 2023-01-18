In early 2012, about six months after my dad passed away, I saw a post for free puppies near our home. Our children had been not so subtly hinting for a dog for some time. I’d often find the word "puppy" written on our family's grocery list. My husband was adamant that he'd only agree to a large dog. He liked the idea of a German Shepherd named "Helmut."
Of course, my husband wouldn’t dream of spending a large sum for a puppy. Not so much because of his disdain for puppy mills, but because of his affinity for frugality. Thus, when I saw that post, following one of the saddest years of our lives, for free white German Shepherd mixed puppies just a few miles from our home, I took it as a sign.
A few weeks later, one of those little puppies officially became a Savage. My husband deferred the responsibility of naming her to our elated children. At the height of our oldest daughter's Percy Jackson craze and the beginning of our son's Star Wars infatuation, that very loved puppy was named Athena Skywalker Savage.
For 11 years, she brought our family immense joy. Well, mostly. She also had a knack for making me a little crazy.
For example, like the other Savages, she seemed to develop selective hearing. I read once if a woman is talking and no one is listening, her name is probably "Mom." As a dog mom, I would often call for Athena to come to me, and she'd pause briefly before continuing to run with hackles up, barking at whatever vehicle passed by. I also wholeheartedly believe she'd see the newest vacuum or duster I'd buy with the words "Great for Pet Hair" on the box and think, "challenge accepted."
When company came to call, she was a horrible attention seeker and struggled with staying in her own bubble. Yet, despite our differences, Athena Skywalker and I were on the same page regarding fiercely loving our Savages and doing all we could to protect them.
Last week, after a month of deteriorating health, Athena Skywalker left our family and crossed over the rainbow bridge. Recognizing that it was time to let her go and taking her to the emergency veterinarian, knowing she wouldn't return home, was one of the hardest things my husband and I have ever done. Having mercy for our ailing pup while knowing it would break five Savage hearts was tough.
Our children loved that dog. There were tears, lots and lots of tears. Athena Skywalker was family. Even though we knew euthanasia was the right and kindest thing to do, it didn't make it hurt any less. As my husband took Athena for her final ride in our truck, I stayed home with our two youngest children and prepared them for the possibility that their dad would return home alone. After it was clear this was the case, I snuggled two Savages while making the very difficult call to the third in Morgantown.
Athena Skywalker Savage is gone. We miss her. I am still taking a giant step over our area rug to my favorite spot on the couch because I'm so used to her lying there. My husband is still ready to don his shoes with one hand while petting her with the other as she anxiously awaits to accompany him outside. Our children look for her at the door and listen for her when a car pulls into our driveway.
Athena came to us at a time of grief, bringing us 11 years of happiness – with some frustration sprinkled in. She unconditionally loved us and greeted us daily with a wagging tail and more licks than I preferred. She protected our children and our home. So often, I'd make a quick run to the store, saying to the kids choosing to stay home, "Keep the dog inside with you. She'll keep you safe."
Our youngest daughter said it best. "I don't remember a time in my life when Athena wasn't in it."
It's been said that the most difficult thing about having a dog is the goodbye. This past week, we discovered this to be absolutely true. Our lives were better because of Athena Skywalker, and we will forever miss that 70-plus pound, shedding, barking, licking, snuggling, loving, loyal, sixth Savage.
