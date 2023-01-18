Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

In early 2012, about six months after my dad passed away, I saw a post for free puppies near our home. Our children had been not so subtly hinting for a dog for some time. I’d often find the word "puppy" written on our family's grocery list. My husband was adamant that he'd only agree to a large dog. He liked the idea of a German Shepherd named "Helmut."

Of course, my husband wouldn’t dream of spending a large sum for a puppy. Not so much because of his disdain for puppy mills, but because of his affinity for frugality. Thus, when I saw that post, following one of the saddest years of our lives, for free white German Shepherd mixed puppies just a few miles from our home, I took it as a sign. 

