Farmers Market

Research from the West Virginia University Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and WVU Extension suggests that even produce from local farmers markets could use a good scrubbing to rid fruits and vegetables of pathogens.

Consumers need to be cautious of bacteria lingering on foods no matter where they’re purchased — even at local farmers markets, according to West Virginia University research.

Cangliang Shen has studied the microbial safety of both local farmers market produce and mobile poultry processing units, which revealed a risk in areas for microbial infection from bacteria like E. coli, listeria and salmonella.

