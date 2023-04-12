pods

Between 2016-2020, there were more than 20,000 detergent pod-related injuries in children younger than 18 requiring emergency department visits, WVU researchers observed in a recent study.

Researchers at West Virginia University suggest dental professionals could be key to raising awareness about the serious health risks associated with colorful detergent pods commonly used for household chores.

In a recent study published in The Journal of Dental Hygiene, Dr. R. Constance Wiener and Christopher Waters, both of the WVU School of Dentistry, and Ruchi Bhandari in the WVU School of Public Health explored trends in detergent pod injuries resulting in emergency department visits in children younger than 18. They found incidents between 2016-2020 remained at an unacceptable high level, reinforcing their theory that more public awareness is needed.

