One of the most vexing problems of the COVID-19 epidemic is the dilemma for patients who present or call their primary care providers with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. There is, as yet, no widely available, specific treatment available for this viral infection.
To improve the patient’s present and long-term prognosis, the prescription is “14 days, no work, no outings. Please stay home” (Or, due to more recent quarantine guidelines, 10 days for those who are test positive).
Of greater importance, this prescription is also given to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other individuals. For individuals who have low-paying jobs, who cannot work from home, and who cannot afford groceries next week without working today, this advice can be financially disastrous.
However, a new federal law, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, has been enacted by Congress to remedy this situation. It applies to private employers with fewer than 500 workers and to most public employers.
Employers who are subject to this law must continue to pay employees who have been told to self quarantine because they are sick with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it or have a high risk medical condition and who cannot work from home.
Employees can obtain paid leave for up to 80 hours, with a maximum payout of $511 per day and the federal government will fully reimburse the employer back with a tax credit. Employers with 50 or fewer employees can apply for an exemption if it can be demonstrated that providing the leave would threaten the viability of the business. (information source from JAMA, July 28, 2020)
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is a public health measure, a strategy designed to protect individuals and to protect the public at large by preventing the spread of SARS-Cov-2.
There are public health experts, however, who feel that other, initial responses to the pandemic have been unduly influenced by multiple cognitive biases.
One example they cite was the response by the federal government to invest 3 billion dollars to build additional ventilators. Even had these additional ventilators been needed, they likely would have done little to improve overall population survival.
Patients with COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation have a high mortality rate. Additionally, healthcare personnel who were diverted to intensive care roles were unable to perform other health care roles that may have saved more lives.
This is an example of the bias called the “identifiable victim effect.” We (physicians and the the lay public) are more inclined to focus our efforts on saving immediately threatened lives (which entails less uncertainty) rather than to focus efforts on implementing policies designed to save invisible lives, those that are not immediately threatened.
A second bias that supports this approach is a strong instinctive tendency to predict outcomes that are too optimistic. Presented with models that showed best case, worst case and most likely case estimates of the pandemic, human optimism bias led many leaders to act as if the best case scenario was in fact the most likely one (Extreme example: There are only 15 cases and in a few days those will be gone...the virus will just go away).
A third bias that produces suboptimal public health policy response is called “present bias.” Present bias means that people tend to prefer immediate benefits over even larger benefits in the future. Escalating critical care capacity to prevent certain deaths in the short term is a more attractive policy option than taking steps that would prevent more deaths over the long term.
An example is that over the years, leaders of both political parties have allocated only 2.5 percent of federal health funding to public health initiatives, which address long term benefits.
An example of a long-term strategy that results in no immediate benefit is the promotion of vaccination and other preventative measures. A missed opportunity to better handle the pandemic was frittered away when the detailed pandemic response plan of the previous administration was ignored.
In combating these tendencies, leadership (public health and political) should be emphasizing measures aimed at population wide disease control and communicating the long-term benefit.
An example would be, “You can protect yourself and your family by sheltering in place and practicing physical distancing and hand washing. We all have to sacrifice in the short term to win the war against COVID-19.”
Instead of excessively emphasizing “flattening the curve” to reduce present pressure on the healthcare system, a more effective message is to prevent the spread of the disease by promoting early restaurant and retail closures and distancing measures.
Succinctly stated, “When you close your doors, wear masks and socially distance. the lives you save include your own.” Instead of misplaced optimism, the message should be, “While we hope for the best outcome, we must prepare for the worst possible outcome by doing what’s needed to curb further spread of disease.”
Like it or not, in this situation, we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper.
The writer is a member of the team that provides primary care services at the Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
