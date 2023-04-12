back in time

100 years ago – 1923
Town Ordinance No. 4 – Section 8. That it shall be unlawful for any person to throw water, slop, ashes, offal, shavings, cinders, dung or any other filth of any character into or upon any street, alley, sidewalk or public square.
The Capitol-Construction Company of Columbus, Ohio, contractors for the 130-foot steel bridge with concrete floor at Mechanicsburg Gap, will perhaps complete construction of that bridge within thirty days. The steel work is all up and the men on the job are now busily engaged in riveting.
The system of marking West Virginia state highway routes, adopted by the state road commission, will consist of three bands and the figures indicating the state route number painted on about every fourth or fifth pole along the right-of-way.
50 years ago – 1973
The children of Head Start centers at Capon Bridge, Romney and Springfield visited Quail Hill Stables, owned by Mr. and Mrs. John R. Rannells, April 6.
Recent sub-freezing temperatures apparently have not dealt a major blow to apples or peaches in this area. Readings fell as low as 15-20 degrees in spots, but were mostly in the 25-30 degree range which ordinarily would have been cold enough to knock out peaches because the blooms, in full flower to petal fall, were very vulnerable. However, with a few exceptions the fruits came through somehow in reasonably good shape. Hampshire County still has at least 65-75 percent of a peach crop.
40 years ago – 1983
The Romney Junior High Athletic Dept. is appreciative of all those who supported them in their egg give away. The winner of the 5-pound egg was Wanda Liller of Keyser, and the winner of the 2-pound egg was Sadie Shoemaker of Romney.
Robin Pancake was named the winner of the Hampshire Heritage Days poster contest. Second place went to Betty Kesner and third to Barbara Pancake. Coffman-Fisher is offering sport shoes at a sale price of $9.99; regular price $14.95. Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Hicks Jr., and three sons of Malone, Ill., spent the Easter holiday with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Hicks Sr., and Mrs. John I. Pancake.
30 years ago - 1993
Kirby native Jessica Cox, a junior at West Virginia University, was recently named editor of the Daily Athenaeum, the school’s daily newspaper.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray L. Hartman of Montgomery, Ala., have returned home after a visit with his mother, Delphia Hartman of Springfield.
Romney Medical Associates will be opening a clinic soon in the Keyser area, according to physicians John and Jerry Hahn.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — The old issues remain, minus one. However, it seems a compromise is in the works regarding who will pay for $500,000 in Hampshire Memorial Hospital improvements. Hal McBee, the owner of the company that operates the county-owned hospital, reported to the County Commission Tuesday that the major improvements to the nearly 50-year-old hospital are expected to be completed by the end of the year. McBee said his company decided to go ahead with the work and, for the time being, shoulder the cost. During Tuesday’s regular commission meeting McBee made an old request — one first made in December 1996 — for the County Commission to cover the cost of improvements.
ROMNEY — A stitch in time may save nine, but a whole bunch of stitches may help to save a life by raising money to fight cancer. Hampshire High School student Melanie Funk is taking a sew-sew attitude toward this year’s Relay for Life walk, scheduled for Saturday, June 21. Melanie is spearheading a quilt-making venture that will bring awareness to the need for continuing the fight against cancer.
10 years ago – 2013
AUGUSTA— West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources spokesperson Marsha Dadisman said last Thursday that it does appear that one caseworker at the DHHR in Romney did not handle a local case correctly. Dadisman also said the incorrect coding caused an error in benefits to a small number of local Medicaid members.
GREEN SPRING — The South Branch Watershed Partnership cleanup at Indian Rock Saturday turned out over 20 boaters who retrieved about 800 pounds of litter, not counting tires.
Where it really counts for a fan — the stomach — West Virginia has pulled the March Madness upset of the year. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council on Monday declared the West Virginia hot dog the national champion for 2013, ending three weeks of head-to-head bracket play among the biggest varieties of dogs and sausages in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.