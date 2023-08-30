Labor Day Weekend can be a great time to come together with friends and family to celebrate the last big weekend of summer. It’s important to remember a few basic food safety tips to keep your guests healthy.
Temperature and time. Keep your picnics safe by remembering that the time perishable food can be left outside the refrigerator or freezer drops from two hours to one hour in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (F). Keep hot food hot and cold food cold on the way to, and during your picnics and outdoor gatherings.
Two coolers are better than one. Bring two coolers to the gathering, one for perishable food and one for beverages. Keep perishable foods cool by transporting them in an insulated cooler kept cold with ice or frozen gel packs. Open as infrequently as possible. Store drinks in another cooler.
Keep it clean. Make sure you check ahead and find out if there's a source of safe drinking water at your destination. If not, bring water for preparation and cleaning; or pack clean, wet, disposable cloths or moist towelettes and paper towels for cleaning hands and surfaces.
Dangers of cross-contamination. Cross-contamination is the transfer of harmful bacteria to food from other foods, cutting boards, and utensils when they are not handled properly. It can happen during preparation, grilling, and serving food and is a prime cause of foodborne illness. Remember to wash your hands before and after handling food, and don't use the same platter and utensils for raw and cooked meat and poultry. Include lots of clean utensils, not only for eating but also for serving the safely cooked food.
Enjoy this Labor Day Weekend with your friends and family. Try these tasty recipes that are sure to please.
Apple Spinach Salad
- 5 oz. fresh spinach
- 4 large Gala apples
- 2 oz. sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted (see directions below)
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1/4 tsp. dry mustard
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. finely chopped garlic
Wash and dry fresh spinach. Tear into small pieces. Core and chop apples into bite sized pieces. Do not peel.Mix together spinach, apples, cheese, almonds and raisins. In a small bowl,stir together dressing ingredients and pour over salad mixture. Toss and serve.
To toast almonds: Spread almonds evenly into a small sauté pan, over medium high heat for about 30 seconds, stir. Continue to heat almonds for an additional 3-5 minutes, stirring often for even browning. Remove from heat when almonds are fragrant and turning golden brown around the edges. Immediately pour almonds into a dish to cool.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Green Bean Medley
- 1 lb. fresh green beans
- 6 Tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1-1/2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. lime juice
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 4 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 medium red bell pepper, sliced to narrow lengthwise strips
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 2 cups yellow sweet corn, fresh or frozen
Place the green beans in a large saucepan with one inch of water. Bring to a boil, cover and steam for 5 minutes. Green beans should still be firm. Drain.
In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and lime juice; set aside. Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook until it starts to brown. Add red bell pepper and mushrooms; stir to coat with oil. Cook 3 minutes.
Add corn and green beans; stir to coat with oil. Cook an additional 2 minutes.
Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice mixture and simmer for a couple of minutes, uncovered to reduce the sauce. Serve.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Teriyaki Kabobs
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. cooking oil
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 lb. pork, beef, or chicken, cut into 1-1/4 cubes
- 1 medium zucchini, cut into ½ inch slices
- 1 lg. sweet red pepper, cut into 1-1/2 inch slices
In a bowl, combine the soy sauce, water, lemon juice, oil, brown sugar, garlic and ginger. Pour half into a large resealable bag or shallow glass container.
Refrigerate the remaining marinade for basting.
Add meat to marinade in bag or glass container. Cover and refrigerate 1-4 hours. Drain and discard marinade.
On four metal or soaked bamboo skewers, alternate meat, zucchini and red pepper. Grill uncovered, over medium-hot heat for 3 minutes on each side.
Baste with reserved marinade. Continue basting and turning kabobs for 4-6 min
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension
Triple Berry Crisp
- 1-3/4 cup fresh blackberries
- 1-3/4 cup fresh blueberries
- 1-3/4 cup fresh strawberries
- 3 Tbsp. white sugar
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup oats
- 3/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/3 cup butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray the bottom and sides of an 8-by-8 inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Wash berries. Do not let berries soak in water.
Hull strawberries by removing the stems and green tops. Place blueberries, blackberries and strawberries in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle berries with white sugar and stir. Set aside.
In a separate, large bowl, mix the brown sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cut in the butter until crumbly. Pour berry mixture into baking pan. Sprinkle crumbly mixture over the berries. Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
Overnight Floret Salad
- 1 small head cauliflower, broken into small florets (6 cups)
- 1 bunch broccoli, broken into small florets (4 cups)
- 1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup sunflower kernels
- 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
In a bowl combine the cauliflower, broccoli, onions, sugar, mayonnaise, and vinegar. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, stir in the sunflower kernels and bacon.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Black and Blue Cobbler
- 1 cup flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 cups fresh (or frozen) blueberries
- 2 cups fresh (or frozen) blackberries
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 tsp. grated orange peel
- 3/4 cup sugar whipped topping or ice cream, (optional)
Combine flour, 3/4-cup sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Combine eggs, milk, and oil. Stir into dry ingredients until moistened. Spread batter evenly in bottom of greased 5-qt. slow cooker. In saucepan, combine berries, water, orange peel, and 3/4-cup sugar. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat and pour over batter and cover. Cook on high for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, or until toothpick inserted into batter comes out clean.
Turn off cooker. Uncover and let stand 30 minutes before serving. Spoon from cooker and serve with whipped topping or ice cream if desired.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Red Potato Salad with Bacon
- 6 cups cubed red-skinned potatoes, unpeeled (about 1-1/4 lb.)
- 2 oz. bacon (2 or 3 strips)
- 1 cup chopped bell pepper (any color or a combination)
- 1/4 cup minced red onion
- 1/4 cup sliced scallions (about 2 scallions)
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- Freshly ground pepper
Put the potatoes in a large pot; add water just to cover and season with 1/4 tsp. salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and cool slightly.
Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Drain on paper towels and finely chop. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, chopped bacon, bell pepper, onion and scallions.
In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, mayonnaise, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Pour over the potato mixture, tossing gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate or serve at room temperature.
Recipe Source: N.C. Cooperative Extension
Zucchini Casserole
- 6 cups zucchini, sliced
- 1/4 cup onion, chopped
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
- 18 oz. pkg. stuffing mix
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
Cook zucchini and onion for 5 minutes. Drain. Combine with soup and sour cream.
Stir in carrots. Mix stuffing with melted butter and put half in the bottom of a greased casserole dish. Pour in the zucchini and onion mixture, then top with remaining stuffing mix. Bake at 350°F for 30 to 35 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Creamy Latin Pasta Salad
- 1 lb. rotini pasta (3/4 of a 16-oz. box)
- 1/2 cup evaporated milk
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup finely diced ham
- 1 orange bell pepper, seeded, ribbed, and chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded, ribbed, and chopped
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup pimento stuffed olives
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, stir with a wooden spoon, and cook until tender but not mushy, about 10 minutes. Drain, place in a large bowl and set aside.
While the pasta cooks, combine the evaporated milk, oil, feta, cilantro, lime juice and some salt and pepper in a blender. Puree until the dressing is smooth and creamy.
Place the drained pasta in a large bowl. Add the ham, bell peppers, peas, onions, and olives. Pour the dressing over the pasta and gently mix it into the salad.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours before serving.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
