This year has provided us with some of our best blooms. Our baby’s breath (Gypsophila) is more gorgeous than ever and the daffodils were not only exceptionally fragrant but also very plentiful.
We have a hill covered with phlox and I always forget how aromatic they are. It’s a pleasant spring surprise.
The daffodils are finished for the year (be sure to snip off any spent flowers that are left), as are the hyacinths, but the iris are blooming and the lilies are growing taller every day.
Looks like spring has arrived and moving right along with the flowers are the weeds. Getting an early start on them will be a great help on down the line.
This is a season of beginnings and time to either put your winter plans in action or to try something new. If you need something with less maintenance, gather some containers and group them in a small area, choosing only favorite plants with little requirements.
This can be limited to your porch, beside your back door or the deck. There are many ideas for smaller gardens, even within a larger one. Flowers are always my first consideration, but this can also be applied to veggies.
Containers with tomatoes or peppers are always welcome by the back door for easy harvesting. Check out smaller varieties of other veggies you can grow in a container. As we get older our needs change and quite possibly that huge garden isn’t really needed anymore.
Of course this isn’t limited to gardening in containers either. Choosing to only plant a smaller section of a larger garden is always an option. There may be someone who would love to use any extra space you aren’t using this year.
Exchange garden space for a few veggies if that works for you. Or maybe find a partner and garden together. Maybe a partner can bring some muscle to the garden while you supply the tools, plants and part of the harvest.
It may be worth asking at the senior center or the co-op in town. They may have some interesting ideas to share. There are many of us older folk in town and you never know, you may find a new friend. One good thing: this is a small town and word gets around quickly, so start talking. And, it is no shame to ask for help, either. That is always an option, but you need to ask.
This may be the year to introduce your children or grandchildren to gardening. You might even have a neighbor or a friend’s child who would be interested. A small area in full sun with good soil could be just the thing for them.
Marigolds are dependable growers from seeds, but children may want to choose a few favorite flowers or even veggies instead. Or another way to go could be geraniums or begonias in small pots for the porch. They will bloom all summer with water and fertilizer and a regular caregiver.
It’s a simple way to encourage responsibility. Gardening is a pleasant and productive way to spend one on one time with children without any phones or computers. Always a plus in my book.
Yard sales are happening again this year. There are always unusual containers for plants at yard sales. Look for a small table for the porch to hold pots of flowers.
We found a small bedside table with a couple drawers and it holds a few gardening tools and other odds and ends like kitty toys. Only the important stuff. And instead of plants, it usually holds a sleeping kitty.
Put up your trellises for beans or cucumbers now while you have time. This spring is filled with hot, cold and wet weather and you will need to allow more time for seed germination.
If there is no sign of growth after regular germination time, allow a few more days and then carefully dig around to see if there are any sprouted seeds. If not, they may have rotted. Even though some things are growing well, this on-and-off weather is making it difficult to be sure of any new seed growth.
Patience is the word this time of year, so don’t be too anxious to plant tender crops.
Wet weather means slugs will be making their presence known. Rainy days may require more night patrols if you’re picking them by hand.
For some reason, some kids really enjoy nighttime slug hunting. Tests have shown basic granulated sugar water to be more effective bait than beer for your slug traps. Artificial sweeteners did nothing.
Diatomaceous earth is very effective when spread under leafy plants like hostas. If you have had a problem with slugs getting into the drainage holes of pots you’ve set in the garden, put the pot in the toe of an old nylon stocking. Water drains easily and the slugs stay out.
This may be the year to not have a garden at all, so look for healthy local vegetables and fruit at Spring Valley Market. They will be opening full-time soon with great produce as always.
