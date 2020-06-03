Anyone here remember Snow White?
These days, there are lots of cooler princesses out there who actually DO things other than fall in love with princes named Florian (gag), but this weekend I had Snow White on the mind.
I probably could not be more different than Snow White. First of all, she died after eating an apple. I eat fruit all the time and, as Elton John says, I’m still standing. So, take that, Snow White.
Second, she fell in love with a prince who kissed her dead body. I’m familiar with falling for someone who needs therapy, but I think kissing a dead body is a little too far. Is that just me? Am I overreacting?
The last element here is that she had lots and lots of friends that were birds. After this weekend, I would not classify myself as a “friend” to the birds in Romney.
Friday afternoon, my sports-deprived coworker and his better half, Nittany the Pooch were in my apartment for a brief moment, and Nittany brought to my attention that there was a baby bird in my closet.
And there certainly was. This bird was not a happy camper. He was peeping like crazy, and, after enlisting a bit of help to remove said bird, I was feeling less than positively about the avian population in my neck of the woods.
I suppose I should be thanking my lucky stars that it was a baby bird and not, say, a raccoon in my apartment, but either way, he was not invited to the party.
Fast forward to Sunday evening. Picture it: the sun is warm, the breeze is cool, the birds are chirping happily…and then Emma decides to sit on her front porch swing and enjoy the evening.
Wrong choice, Emma.
Apparently, there is a robin who has laid eggs in a nest on my front porch. Do you think that she enjoys having visitors?
Let me tell you: she does NOT.
Do you think that I could just sit quietly on my front porch and read in peace?
Spoiler alert: I could not.
I am telling you, she was terrorizing me. She was standing on the porch railing, her feathers all puffed up, squawking like crazy.
It got so bad that she was even divebombing me. Like, she’d fly toward me from the tree in the front yard and then veer off at the last minute.
It was a nightmare. Truly. I was so incredulous that she was harassing me that I even said to her out loud, “I pay rent here, ma’am!”
She did not care. She was too busy wondering why I had the absolute gall to be sitting on her front porch.
Now, I try to be a friend to all of God’s creatures. I really do. Well, not bugs. Or snakes. And, definitely not spiders.
You know, I try to be a friend to most of God’s creatures, and I like birds: they’re cute and they sing and they’re pretty to look at. But this weekend was very sobering for me. Between a bird breaking and entering my home and then Big Momma running me off my own front porch, I really had a tough time with wildlife.
Maybe now is the time to channel my inner Snow White and sing to the birds. If we can’t be friends, maybe my singing will scare them off. Here’s to hoping.
