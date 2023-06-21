It’s National Pollinator Week – give them a helping hand
Did you know it’s Pollinator Week? The U.S. Senate voted to designate this week in June as pollinator week 15 years ago.
This week, around the U.S., people are participating in activities that help promote and protect the earth’s vital pollinators.
What’s a pollinator? A pollinator is any bird, bat, insect or other animal that moves pollen from one flower to another. This movement of pollen is essential for pollination and plant reproduction. Pollination by insects or animals is essential for many of the foods we eat each day. These crops include apples, peaches, blueberries, watermelon, cucumbers, and even coffee. The world would be rather bland without pollinators.
Pollinators are declining worldwide due to habitat reduction, pesticide contamination, invasive pests, diseases and climate change. Even honeybee colonies managed by humans are facing difficult threats from disease and insect pests.
There are several ways you can celebrate pollinator week and give our pollinators a helping hand.
Plant a pollinator garden. Research West Virginia’s native plants like milkweed and purple coneflower and plant a haven for these valuable insects. Even planting a small container makes a difference. Flowers can be matched to specific pollinators, so gardeners can game plan which pollinators they want support. Flowers like Columbine, Goldenrod, Lavender and Salvia all support our native bumble bees, while catnip, penstemon, and roses support the mason bees. Don’t forget to add in trees and shrubs. Mountain Laurel, Tulip Poplars, and Flowering Raspberries all provide great support for butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
Build native bee houses. Typically, these houses look like small birdhouses but with several slits and holes for our pollinator friends. You can purchase complete kits for making these houses, but you can also make them with recycled materials like bottles, tin cans and bamboo poles or sticks. Google “native bee nests” for guides on how to build.
Engage your kids with pollinator activities. Print out Pollinator Scavenger Hunts and practice identifying the pollinators and flowers you see while hiking.
Plant a pollinator meadow. This is especially helpful for those individuals who are just tired of mowing all the time. These meadows provide numerous resources for our pollinator’s including nesting areas, plenty of flowers, and areas of protection.
Providing just a small space for pollinators in your yard or garden can make a big difference! If you’d like more resources on protecting pollinators call the Hampshire County Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
Enjoy these recipes filled with crops that are pollinated by the many valuable pollinator insects.
Almond Cookies
- 3/4 cup tahini
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
- 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 cups almond meal
Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, combine tahini and honey and stir until combined. Add cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, baking powder, and salt; continue mixing. Add almond meal and stir until well-combined.
Roll 2 Tbsp. of dough into a ball in your hands, then place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and press down to ﬂatten, making about 12 cookies. If desired, use a fork to press a criss-cross pattern onto the top of each cookie. Bake for about 15 minutes, then let cool for 10 minutes before removing from baking sheet
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Apple-Cherry Cinnamon Oatmeal
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup apple-cherry juice
- 1 small apple (peeled, cored, and cut into half-inch cubes)
- 2/3 cup old fashioned oatmeal
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
Peel apples, cut in quarters, remove core, and cut into half-inch cubes. Combine water, apple-cherry juice and apple in a small saucepan. Bring saucepan mixture to a boil over high heat.
Stir in the oatmeal and cinnamon.
Return to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cook until thick, about 2 minutes. Spoon oatmeal into 2 bowls. Pour 1/2 cup milk over each serving.
Recipe Source: Purdue University Extension
Blueberry Bean Muffins
- 1 can (15 oz.) red kidney beans
- 1/3 cup nonfat milk
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3/4 tsp. ground cloves
- pinch ground nutmeg
- 1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
Preheat oven to 375. Wash hands with soap and water. Process beans and milk in food processor or blender until smooth.
Mix sugar and butter in large bowl. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Mix in bean mixture until well blended.
Stir together dry ingredients (flours, baking soda, and spices) in a separate bowl. Add to bean and egg mixture. If fresh, gently rub blueberries under cool running water. Gently stir in blueberries.
Spoon mixture into 12 greased or paper-lined muffin cups. Bake muffins in oven until toothpick inserted in centers come out clean, about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 5 minutes until removing.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Nutrition Education Programs
Fresh Salsa
- 1-2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1/3 large onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 large green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1/2 to 1 whole jalapeno pepper, finely chopped
- 3-4 large Roma (paste) tomatoes, chopped
- 1 small bunch of cilantro leaves, finely chopped
- Juice from 1/4 lemon
Mix ingredients together and serve, altering the recipe to suit your own taste preferences. Store covered in the refrigerator. To keep calorie and fat content low, serve with baked tortilla chips.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension
Okra and Greens
- 1 small onion (finely chopped)
- 2 Tbsp. corn oil
- 1 pound packaged (about 1-1/2 packages) shredded greens such as mustard or collard
- 16 okra (washed with stems removed)
- 4 hot peppers (finely chopped and crushed)
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 lemon
Chop onion. Wash okra and remove the stems. Finely chop hot peppers. Warm corn oil in a large heavy pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until golden brown (about 5 minutes). Add hot peppers, okra, greens, and water to the skillet.
Bring water to a simmer, turn heat to low, cover skillet, and heat until greens are tender. Squeeze lemon juice over greens before serving.
Recipe Source: Purdue University Extension
Pear and Lettuce Salad
Dressing
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. honey
- 2 tsp. canola or walnut oil
Salad
- 4 cups baby lettuce, washed and spun dry
- 2 ripe pears, halved, cored and sliced
- 2 Tbsp. chopped pistachio nuts
- 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
Whisk together all dressing ingredients. Set aside. Arrange lettuce equally on four plates.
Top lettuce with equal amounts of pear slices. Sprinkle 1/4 of nuts and cheese over each plate.
Whisk dressing to recombine ingredients. Drizzle salads with dressing.
Recipe Source: Oklahoma State University Extension
Watermelon Salsa
- 2 cups chopped seedless watermelon
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1 cup chopped cucumber
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 chopped red pepper
- 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
- 1 tsp. lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Combine watermelon, blueberries, cucumber, onion and pepper in large serving bowl. Sprinkle with garlic salt. Toss to coat. Stir in lime juice and balsamic vinegar. Cover and chill one hour.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension
