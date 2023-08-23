Zion Church of Christ holding monthly community luncheon
Zion Church of Christ in Augusta will be holding a free community luncheon with fellowship beginning at noon on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 2:15 am
Zion Church of Christ in Augusta will be holding a free community luncheon with fellowship beginning at noon on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Everyone is welcome.
Romney Nazarene offers monthly free meals
Romney Nazarene offers meals at 339 Elk Place (at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place) – a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month at the church. Dine in and take-out options are both available.
The “Feed My Sheep” soup kitchen is free and open to the public.
