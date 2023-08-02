While thousands of young Scouts have been ziplining, whitewater rafting and rock climbing at the 2023 Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree, members of the West Virginia University community are on hand to keep their adventure moving “Forward,” the theme of this year’s event.
The unique environment provides medical students with a learning experience that allows them to challenge their clinical skills in a way they might not normally get to in traditional health care settings. They also have opportunities to network with other providers and students from across the country who serve in their medical unit.
Each team of WVU students, residents and faculty — approximately 40 individuals in total — is assigned to one of several medical units located within base camps throughout the reserve or the central Jamboree Health Center. Each base camp unit includes a diverse group of 20-30 providers including physicians, nurses and paramedics who complete rotating shifts to keep the facilities open 24 hours per day.
The medicine and nursing teams from WVU serving in the base camp and central medical units provide assessment, treatment, observation and referral, if necessary, for a variety of illnesses and injuries ranging from dehydration and gastroenteritis to seizures and sprains. They are also available to assist with a Scout or staff member’s preexisting care, such as insulin injections and other routine medication.
Individuals from the School of Nursing make up the largest cohort of medical volunteers from WVU with 13 students and three faculty members. In addition to working with patients one-on-one, the group helps facilitate the Jamboree’s health care system by providing broad public health support. Their work with a diverse team, including physicians, pharmacists, paramedics and U.S. Army staff, has helped the students learn to provide the same quality of care they are accustomed to providing but with limited resources and technology, helping them build confidence in the solid assessment skills they’ve learned in the classroom.
This summer’s Jamboree isn’t the first time medical teams from WVU have provided care during the group’s largest national event, but it is a first for dentistry students and faculty. The team of six students and two faculty members have partnered with the Monongalia County Health Department to provide care utilizing its Smile Express mobile dental office.
Like medical units, all Jamboree attendees have access to base camp mental health units and a central mental health clinic located adjacent to the Jamboree Health Center. Students and faculty from the WVU Department of Psychology volunteering throughout the event provide varying levels of clinical and ancillary services.
Licensed professionals are available to assist Scouts who may be experiencing a mental health illness or disorder, while non-licensed volunteers provide care for short-term concerns, such as homesickness, through a program called Listening Ear.
WVU students who provide Listening Ear care offer individuals a secure, comfortable environment for solitude, relaxation and the opportunity to express their thoughts. Members of the care team are also trained to identify any issues that could have an adverse effect on the health, welfare or safety of the camper and/or any other individual and, if necessary, refer the individual to another health care provider. This is the first year Listening Ear has been implemented at the National Jamboree following its successful introduction at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree.
In addition to medical volunteers, the WVU System supports health care efforts for the National Jamboree through equipment and pharmaceutical supplies, such as X-ray technology and medication, provided by WVU Medicine, and mobility vans and drivers to assist individuals with disabilities, supplied by WVU Transportation and Parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.