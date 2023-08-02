While thousands of young Scouts have been ziplining, whitewater rafting and rock climbing at the 2023 Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree, members of the West Virginia University community are on hand to keep their adventure moving “Forward,” the theme of this year’s event.

Health care teams of students, residents and faculty from the WVU Health Sciences schools of DentistryMedicine and Nursing and Eberly College of Arts and Sciences traveled to the Summit Bechtel Reserve for the 20th National Jamboree from July 19-28 to keep the more than 15,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers safe and healthy during their visit to southern West Virginia.

