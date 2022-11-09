Dr. Roy Knight

From the time he was a small child, he knew those closest to him did not really know him, at least not in the most essential way.  He had a secret they could not bear, a secret he held in his heart until he thought he would explode. 

When he finally began sharing his “secret” with his closest family and friends, he did so cryptically and in stages.  Some of them argued vehemently with him, rebuking and explaining to him how wrong he was and how he should never say things like that about himself. 

