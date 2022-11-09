From the time he was a small child, he knew those closest to him did not really know him, at least not in the most essential way. He had a secret they could not bear, a secret he held in his heart until he thought he would explode.
When he finally began sharing his “secret” with his closest family and friends, he did so cryptically and in stages. Some of them argued vehemently with him, rebuking and explaining to him how wrong he was and how he should never say things like that about himself.
Others just tried to “help” him “understand” and “frame” his truth “better.” And still others, inside and outside of his circle of friends, tried to “out” him on their terms. Some were well-intentioned. Some were not. None of these “outings” ever captured the real truth of who he was. He was incredibly patient with all of this. He encouraged people to hang in there, that 1day they would understand. Or they wouldn’t. But either way, he would help all he could in that process.
In spite of the most insufferable pressure, he remained true to himself and did what he knew he had to do. He was ultimately willing to die rather than betray himself by denying his truth.
When the most difficult days came, it was almost exclusively the women in his life who stayed with him. And none more closely than his mother. After he was completely out, on the other side of the explosion, after enduring the brunt of his world’s reaction, there was a period of separation and silence; the future, really everything, seemed unresolved. In that disconcerting space, those closest to him were overcome with grief, believing his life was over. Some believed theirs was too.
To their great shock, he reappeared, alive and seemingly healthy. His followers were shaken, confused, scared, relieved and a host of other emotions. His new life confronted, even contradicted everything they thought they knew. They struggled to reconcile their new experience of him with their old understandings of him. He then patiently dedicated a space of time in which those closest to him could adjust to this new reality with him.
Finally, he brought the adjustment period to a close by meeting one final time with them. At that meeting, he blessed them, told them to let go of him as they had known him, and then left them again to sort through these things. When he returned, he returned in a way they could have never predicted but ultimately one that was far greater than the way they had ever experienced him before.
Those who stayed open to the process, those willing to adjust, to change, to grow, to see things differently, to be brave…well, they were rewarded with a life with him more beautiful than they could have ever dreamed.
Of course the person I am referring to above is Jesus…
and the lovely young gay woman who shared her story with me …
and hundreds of others who have graced me with theirs in so many ways…
and millions of others unknown to me, beautiful LGBTQ+ people who courageously made the decision to be true to themselves…
Ahhh, sweetest Christ Jesus, a pattern and strength and encouragement for us all. Be gentle with yourselves this week, dear readers, so you can be gentle with others.
