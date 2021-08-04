Varner and Nettie Hott family
The annual reunion of the family of Varner and Nettie Hott will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, beginning at noon.
Plates, cups, napkins and plastic ware will be provided. Bring a covered dish to share. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
If you have any questions, call Emma at 540-858-3138.
Mowrey family
The descendants of Stanley and Ada Nealis Mowrey will hold their family reunion at the Capon Valley Ruritan in Yellow Spring on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The building will be open at 11:30 a.m. and the meal begins at 1 p.m.
Riggleman family
The annual Riggleman Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby.
Paper products and cutlery will be provided. Please bring a covered dish for the meal at 1 p.m.
Moreland reunion canceled
The family of James and Sidney Moreland’s annual reunion, scheduled for Aug. 15, has been canceled for this year. The family hopes to gather again in 2022.
Three Churches School
The Three Churches School reunion will be held Sept. 18 2021 at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building. Watch the Review for more details.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
