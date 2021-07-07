Summer school brings art, hands-on learning and more to kids here
The 2020-21 school year might have been officially out on June 3, but when June 14 rolled around, summer school was very much in.
For the last few weeks, the inaugural year of the Hampshire County Schools Summer Learning Academy has brought hands-on, creative, art-centered and just plain fun activities to kids enrolled in the program, and it has been a smashing success.
Romney Elementary School is 1 of the 2 elementary-level sites for the Summer Learning Academy here (Augusta is the other), and RES principal Nicole Morris said that when the planning for summer school started, they knew which direction to go.
“The 1st step was that right away, we connected with Kelly Hicks with the (WVU) Extension office,” Morris explained, adding that in addition to the Extension service’s programs, other folks were brought in, bringing creative, fun activities for the kids.
This is the 1st year that Hampshire schools are participating in the Summer Learning Academy. In previous years, summer school has been done through an Energy Express Program, explained WVU Extension Agent Kelly Hicks. This year, the schools were unable to hire a site supervisor for the program, so the Summer Learning Academy evolved.
And there truly is a little something for everyone.
Between visitors from the WV Writer’s Guild and Troy Crane teaching the kids Frisbee golf, to STEM packets and engaging class trips, there has been no shortage of excitement this summer.
Morris said she was especially thankful that the schools were able to team up with The River House in Capon Bridge.
“We don’t nearly have enough art (in our schools), so it was awesome to get The River House involved,” Morris explained. “We really wanted to be able to engage the kids.”
Some of the engagement activities included writing workshops, water workshops with WV Dept. of Environmental Protection, family nutrition lessons and more.
Some of the older kids were even able to take little field trips, Morris said.
“The teachers were really, really good at trying to keep things interesting,” Morris said, citing Seneca Caverns and Rocky Gap State Park as 2 of the spots kids were able to visit during their summer program. “We wanted to use local resources; a lot of these things local families don’t know are here. We wanted to open their eyes to what’s in our backyard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.