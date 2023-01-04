Solving everyday problems sometimes eludes us. We rely on old methods or tried and true solutions to get through difficult situations. As new technologies are developed, we are offered the opportunity to grow our problem-solving knowledge. Many times, a friend or neighbor can share info with us and help us to be successful. Let’s embrace new ideas and new solutions as we enter the New Year.
News From The River House
The River House will be closed from Jan. 1-10 for winter break.
Wednesday, Jan. 4, Middle School Art Club, 3:30–5 p.m. All Middle School aged public and home-schooled students are invited to attend the club (held at the Capon Bridge Middle School Library) to learn various art techniques while building confidence and making new friends. This is a free event. Sign up for a spot on The River House Website.
Saturday, Jan. 14, Art for All, 12–3 p.m. Parents and children are invited to join in on the fun. Each week, a different craft will be introduced with hands on engagement for all. This is a free event, which fosters creativity and encourages participation for all. Snacks and beverages will be available at the café.
Sunday, Jan. 15, Writer’s Club, 1–3 p.m. All types of writers are invited to attend this monthly club meeting. This month, the guest author will be Wayne David Hubbard who will discuss his book of poetry entitled, “Death Throes of the Broken Clockwork Universe.” This is a free event and snacks and beverages will be available at the café.
Monday, Jan. 16, The Art of Letter Writing Project Begins.
This annual event encourages participants to write letters expressing their feelings and perhaps getting in touch with others. Each week, TRH will send out tips on how to write creative and interesting letters.
Sign up available at arts@theriverhousewv.org. Those without email can participate by sending a postcard to TRH at The River House, PO Box 240, Capon Bridge, WV 26711. The first 50 folks will receive a packet of stamps, envelopes and writing instruments to help them get started.
Monday, Jan. 16, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30–6:30 p.m., $10 per person, per class. Cash only; payments accepted upon arrival. Limit 12 participants per class. This is an all-level class, with moderate postures, including gentle movements, deep breathing and relaxation techniques. Register on TRH website. Questions should be directed to yoga.trhwv@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, Workshop Series: Creating the Family Apothecary, 10 a.m-noon, $160.00. This four-week course, led by herbalist Meaghan Thompson from Blooming Mountains Botanical Sanctuary, focuses on creating The Family Apothecary, including topics such as sore throats, flu, fever, ear and eye infections, skin irritations and rashes and others. Meaghan has been a practicing herbalist and educator since 2015 and studied at both Sky House Herb School and Green Comfort School of Herbal Medicine.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
Tuesday, Jan. 4 & 11, Story Time at the Library, 11 a.m.
The library is a drop-off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods.
The library is also a drop-off point for the Hampshire County Animal Shelter.
The Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Thursday, Jan. 5, Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center (CBCC)
Monday, Jan. 9 & 16, UMC Group 2, 2-3:30 p.m.; AA Meeting, 7 p.m., CBCC
Tuesday, Jan. 10 & 17th, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC
Tuesday, Jan. 10, Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall Building
Friday, Jan. 13, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., CBCC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.