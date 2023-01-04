Linda Hill Capon Bridge

Solving everyday problems sometimes eludes us. We rely on old methods or tried and true solutions to get through difficult situations. As new technologies are developed, we are offered the opportunity to grow our problem-solving knowledge. Many times, a friend or neighbor can share info with us and help us to be successful. Let’s embrace new ideas and new solutions as we enter the New Year.

News From The River House

