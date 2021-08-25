Many patients are vaccine hesitant because of misconceptions about what material is in the vaccine as well as contraindications. With regard to the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, there are no metals, latex or preservatives. There are no contraindications to receiving the vaccine other than severe reactions to previous vaccines, such as anaphylaxis.
Allergies to oral medications or foods are not a reason to avoid receiving any of these vaccines. There are no microchips, tracking devices or radioactive materials in the vaccines. Contrary to widespread disinformation campaigns, the vaccines are not manufactured using cell lines from aborted fetuses.
Regarding vaccine side effects, there historically has never been a vaccine that is 100% free of potential adverse effects. Anaphylaxis, the most serious adverse effect, has been observed to have occurred in 2.5 per 1 million injections.
Abnormal blood clotting has occurred in 42 cases out of 13,000,000 vaccines administered.
Guillain-Barre syndrome has been reported in 161 cases out of 13,000,000 vaccines given. Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, has been reported in 1306 cases, and confirmed in 762, again with a comparable number of vaccines given.
Deaths attributed to the vaccine have occurred in 0.0019 percent of individuals receiving the vaccine.
As of the week ending Aug. 21, in the United States, about 6.5% of Covid infections resulted in hospitalizations. In patients over 65, the hospitalization rate was 14.1%. In the United States the case fatality rate is 1.7%. The case fatality rate is the percentage of known infections resulting in death. The U.S. ranks 15th in the world in this statistic. The number of Covid deaths per 100,000 people in the United States is 191 (6th highest in the world).
The above statistics and others are available at cdc,gov.
In New Zealand, the first Covid case in 150 days occurred on Aug. 17. The country immediately went into stage 4 lockdown, a move that had successfully shut down previous outbreaks. Despite that, there have been 51 infections since that initial case (occurring in an Australian tourist). It is likely no coincidence that New Zealand has an alarmingly low vaccination rate of 19%.
Likewise, in the United States, the vast majority of new Covid infections in the past few weeks have occurred in unvaccinated individuals and the highest rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in the states with the lowest vaccination rates.
In contrast to our experience with Covid-19, there is no smallpox in the United States. Smallpox plagued mankind for over two thousand years before the advent of vaccination, which consigned the disease to worldwide extinction. Humans, on their own, did not develop herd immunity until vaccination was developed.
The success of smallpox eradication rendered vaccination for this disease obsolete quite some time ago.
The Aug. 17 issue of JAMA reported that researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease have been studying plasma donated from patients who contracted and recovered from Covid-19 early on in the pandemic.
Of interest, when exposing the serum of these early wave patients to the initial and variant strains of coronavirus, the researchers found that some patients not only had antibodies to the early viral strains, but also had neutralizing antibodies to variant viruses that developed well after these individuals had their infections.
The researchers believe that these individuals not only developed antibodies to the spike protein components of the original virus, but to other proteins that are apparently common to all the variants. This raises the possibility of developing neutralizing antibodies to these proteins to which the variants have not mutated resistance, which can then be used to treat Covid patients.
The writer is a member of the primary care and specialty team of clinicians who treat patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
