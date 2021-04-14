I would hate to have to keep count of how many times I hear myself saying on a weekly basis, “I’m sorry, I didn’t recognize you.”
And it’s not that I’m getting senile. I just have a difficult time recognizing people behind the masks that we are required to wear.
Let’s face it; it’s virtually against the rules to enter a public place anymore without a mask on so we should be used to it by now, but I still find it odd. Just over a year ago, it was completely the opposite with it being awkward to see someone put a mask on and enter a place of business.
For instance, if we were to see someone put a mask on and walk into a bank prior to Covid-19, the 1st thought would be, “Quick, dial 911, there’s going to be a holdup.”
Now, most banks post a sign on the entrance door stating that masks are required to enter.
But along with not recognizing a person wearing a mask, it’s also very difficult to read a person’s demeanor when they have one on. It’s difficult to tell if a person is smiling at you or, who knows, giving you a smirk or sticking their tongue out at you.
But hey, I guess there could be advantages to masks being mandatory.
For some folks, if they decided to make a quick trip to the store for something, only to find out halfway there they forgot to put their teeth in, who would notice, right? And no, I’m not speaking from personal experience.
Another plus would be holding a conversation with someone whose breath was less than favorable. At least the mask would hopefully prevent having to smell the “house-a-tosis” the entire conversation.
Oh yeah, speaking about having a conversation with someone, it’s much more difficult to understand what a person is saying when they have a mask on.
I’m not sure we realize how much we depend on being able to read a person’s lips along with hearing what they’re saying.
But still, as time goes on we tend to adjust as a society. What started out as a requirement, forcing each of us to take on the image of a hospital employee or healthcare worker (not that there is anything wrong with that and no offense intended), but with a generic blue expandable mask that was easily definitive, making us all look alike.
Aha. Then entrepreneurs and businesses came up with what some would consider a brilliant idea; thus the creation of designer masks. Before we could say Covid-19, folks had broken free of the mold and “generic” was no more.
Suddenly, folk’s faces became instant billboards, advertising everything from hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices to sports teams, coffee blends and fast food restaurants.
What started out as a forcible offense because of a demand by some government agency or the Center for Disease Control that forced us to wear the unsightly face coverings everywhere, the objectionable mask quickly became a fashion statement, a clothing accessory to be carefully selected so as to match one’s attire
The hope, however, is that the mask eventually goes down in history as a necessary FAD (For A Day) and not a permanent display as to where our culture has transitioned.
After all, if this mask thing goes on for too long, I’m concerned that our standard statement, once the command to wear the mask is lifted will be, “I’m sorry, I didn’t recognize you.”
Time and distance has a way of changing us that much.
Then again, aren’t there certain cultures in which one gender in particular is forced to wear facial coverings every time they venture out? Just asking.
