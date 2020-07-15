Youth Mentors

Youth Mentors with the Energy Express Summer Program at Romney Elementary provided 3 hours of community service at the Indian Mound Cemetery Garden on June 24. They included Kaley McDermeit, Maryanna Milleson, Alyssa Ward, Samuel Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Hannah Lipps and their director, Justin Tyree.

ROMNEY — The Indian Mound Cemetery Garden at the corner of west Main Street and School Street is 26 years old this summer.

This garden, begun in 1994 by the GFWC of Romney has been planned, maintained and funded as a community improvement project to be enjoyed by all who pass by.

The GFWC is grateful to many, many individuals and groups (club members and others) who have assisted with this endeavor over the years. The members of the GFWC of Romney plan to continue maintenance and improvements to the garden as funding allows.

To make donations toward the continuation of the project, contact Linda Browning, GFWC president, at 304-822-7492 or Judy Buckbee, community improvement chair, at 304-822-5301. o

