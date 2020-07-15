This garden, begun in 1994 by the GFWC of Romney has been planned, maintained and funded as a community improvement project to be enjoyed by all who pass by.
The GFWC is grateful to many, many individuals and groups (club members and others) who have assisted with this endeavor over the years. The members of the GFWC of Romney plan to continue maintenance and improvements to the garden as funding allows.
To make donations toward the continuation of the project, contact Linda Browning, GFWC president, at 304-822-7492 or Judy Buckbee, community improvement chair, at 304-822-5301. o
