One of my recent guilty-pleasure shows is a reality show called “Alone.”
Each season, contestants are dropped in a remote area with minimal supplies and some camera gear to film themselves surviving on their own. The crew periodically shows up to swap out camera batteries and memory cards and to have a doctor make sure the contestants aren’t doing too much damage to themselves. The last person standing wins a cash prize.
In one of the early seasons, a contestant named Dave demonstrated the practical and devastating consequences of a scarcity mindset. Contestants are limited in what supplies they can bring with them, and so are quickly dependent on whatever they can forage, hunt, fish or trap.
For many of the contestants, food storage becomes a priority as the summer turns toward winter. Dave, however, took it too far. Dave became so concerned about saving food that he all but stopped eating. A helpful info paragraph on screen noted that this is not uncommon among people experiencing starvation: that, at a certain point of starvation, it becomes more important to have food than to eat it.
By the time a medical checkup resulted in the producers pulling Dave out, he had lost so much weight that he looked like a child wearing his father’s clothes. Even so, he kept protesting to the crew and doctors that he had stockpiled 36 smoked fish halves.
Dave’s problem was not that he did not have enough. Dave’s problem was that he did not trust that he would have enough.
Many view the miraculous feedings in the Gospels, such as the one recounted in Matthew 14 as stories of God miraculously creating food where little existed. I sometimes wonder if they are instead parables of scarcity.
In Matthew’s account, the disciples see their stores of food and they see the gathered thousands around them, and they think there cannot possibly be enough. They ask Jesus to reduce the size of the crowd, to send people away.
Jesus, however, does something else. Jesus takes what they do have, blesses it, breaks it, and shares it. In the common interpretation of this story, Jesus, in his handling of the food, imparted some divine blessing so that, even as people took from the baskets, they never emptied. In the alternate telling, Jesus trusted that the crowd would follow in the example of the disciples, sharing from the food they had likely already brought. Some interpreters suggest this is why the text specifies the presence of women and children beyond the 5,000 men—perhaps the men might wander into the desert without supplies, but surely the women, or at least the mothers, would be better prepared.
In this interpretation, the miracle is not God magically turning the disciples’ five loaves and two fishes into a feast. The miracle is Jesus’ example persuading the crowd to share what they already had. The miracle is that Jesus convinced the disciples and the crowd to trust in each other enough to break out their hidden stores and share. I prefer this interpretation because, as with Dave on “Alone,” the abundance is so often already around us. We have food, we have shelter, we have so much more than enough. We do not need God to create more. God has already created more than enough. We just need to convince ourselves and each other to share.
We need to convince ourselves to trust that God will continue to provide as God has been providing from the beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.