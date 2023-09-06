Rob Vaughan – Romney Presbyterian

One of my recent guilty-pleasure shows is a reality show called “Alone.”

Each season, contestants are dropped in a remote area with minimal supplies and some camera gear to film themselves surviving on their own. The crew periodically shows up to swap out camera batteries and memory cards and to have a doctor make sure the contestants aren’t doing too much damage to themselves. The last person standing wins a cash prize. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.