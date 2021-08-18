This past week I realized that encouraging your offspring to leave your nest is for the birds.
Momma birds need to quickly get their fledglings out of the nest for their safety. Unlike the shredded wheat and marshmallow nests I frequently guide kids to make in occupational therapy every spring, actual birds’ nests don’t always have such a sweet outcome.
Just like the sensory experience in creating those replica treats, real nests can become a sticky and uncomfortable situation for new hatchlings. It makes perfect sense that mommy birds want their babies to fly the nest as soon as possible to keep them safe from whatever predators might be lurking.
On the contrary, our oldest daughter flew from our safe, comfortable nest into the great wide open of college life this week. We armed her with a carry-along alarm and a can of pepper spray for any predators she may encounter along the way.
Watching her take flight was possibly harder for me than witnessing her 1st teetering steps or the 1st time she climbed behind the wheel of a car. As we sobbed away from her college town on Saturday, I had never felt more apprehensive and tentative in the entire 18 years up to that point.
I know she’s ready. I know we’ve done our very best to prepare her for this moment. I know she will not only take flight but soar in her new environment.
Yet, despite the pride I feel in watching her fly, I’m also incredibly sad to think about our little chickadee sleeping more nights out of our nest than in it.
This might not be true for every Savage. Our son is already eyeing his descent into his big sister’s abandoned bedroom. On Sunday, he messaged her a photo of himself standing in the middle of her room with the caption, “my new room.”
However, much to our son’s chagrin, we informed him we’re not quite there yet.
I need some time to walk by her bare walls without crying. Even my husband needed to shut the door to our daughter’s room Sunday morning to avoid getting choked up.
My, how even the mighty have fallen. I reminded him how just a few days earlier, when I was crying at the prospect of our girl moving out, he joked I should take my travel wine glass for the ride home after college drop off.
I like a good joke, but that wasn’t one. Some things even wine can’t fix.
I’m not a fan of the empty spot left in our nest. I want to keep every Savage as close to me as possible.
Yet, it has been said that a parent’s job is to give children two things: one is roots, and the other is wings. Even a mother bird trusts her child’s instincts to take flight and thrive at a few weeks old.
If a bird brain can do that, I, too, will trust our child’s instincts as she soars into horizons further away from the safety of our nest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.