KEYSER — After a 2-year hiatus, the stage in the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College is once again alive with activity.
The Theater Department is preparing to present Disney’s high-flying, heart-thumping musical adventure “Tarzan,” based on the 1999 Disney cartoon with music by Phil Collins.
“Tarzan” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, and the following Friday and Saturday, 25 and 26. Matinees will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20 and 27.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at go.wvu.edu/psc-theatre or at the door.
The production will keep the audience engaged with dance and live music as they hear all the songs from the original show, including “Two Worlds,” “You’ll Be in My Heart” and “Strangers Like Me”.
The lyrics of Phil Collins’ “Two Worlds, One Family” aptly describes Tarzan’s story. Tarzan was orphaned as a baby after his parents were killed by the hungry leopardess Sabor. He is adopted by Kala, a gorilla who had just lost her only child, and is raised as a gorilla, but after seeing other humans, he realizes he may need to choose between 2 vastly different worlds.
Tarzan is produced by Brian Plitnik, directed by Mark Ashby, with music direction by Sean and Debi Beachy and choreography by Henry Newby.
The cast includes Jesse Wilson (Tarzan); Lexus Middleton (Kala); Kevin Shreve (Kerchak); Brett Reel (Terk); Katie Wilson (Jane); Sawyer Jenkins (Clayton); Matt Armentrout (Porter); Colin Vogtman (Young Tarzan); and Karl Vogtman (Young Terk).
The ensemble includes Marina Bicehouse, Emma Class, MaKenna Keith, Natalie Lynch, Rhiannon Paugh, Kenzie Pein, Hayley Snoberger, Brynn Thomas, Isabelle Tupa and Joelle Yoder.
For more information, contact Plitnik at 304-788-6969 or at brian.plitnik@mail.wvu.edu.
