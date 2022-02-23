When I was little, sometimes I would go to the grocery store with my mom. We went every Friday.
At the Food Lion near our house, there was a meat section in the back of the store. Without fail, Mom would need something from that section every week, which provided a delightful opportunity for me: I got to look at the pigs feet.
They would always be wrapped tightly in plastic, and I’d run my index finger along the little toes. I don’t know why I was always so intrigued by them. I really don’t. It’ll probably be a snippet to unpack in therapy when I’m older, but that’s neither here nor there.
I was thinking about that Friday night, when I was sitting in the Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge, watching Pete Pacelli prepare to break down an entire hog.
Gavon carried the pig out of the back of the shop and set it on the table in front of the 8 or so of us gathered there, ready to learn how to do a little butchering.
The feet bounced a little as he adjusted it. I thought about Little Emma and the Food Lion pigs feet.
Toto, we’re not in Fredericksburg anymore.
I like to think that every time I get out of my comfort zone and do things like, say, go to a butchering demonstration, I become more well-rounded as an individual.
And not that I foresee any butchering in my future, but I wanted to be prepared. So I took a lot of notes.
Looking back at my notes, I realized that while I may be a well-rounded individual, I’m also a bit of a moron. Here’s a look at some of my notes:
“Use a boning knife.” (I BEG your pardon?)
“Boston butt.” (Now you’re just making things up.)
“Keep an eye out for glands.” (…glands?)
“Streaky jowls.” (What does that even mean?)
OK, so the notes weren’t great. I was spending more time watching and trying to take a solid picture than I was taking good, thorough notes. When I gave my mom the rundown of the breakdown after I got home, she asked me if I could now break down a hog.
No, but I know who I could call.
The head of the hog sat right on the table next to Pete as he broke down the rest of it. Just watching me, with the letters “EM” emblazoned on the side of its face.
That’s 2 letters away from “EMMA,” boys and girls.
(I’m assuming “EM” stood for “Ed Morgan,” since it was a Quicken Farm hog, but you know what they say when you assume. It makes a DIFFERENT barnyard animal out of you.)
Every time I tell people I live in Hampshire County, West Virginia, I always get some iteration of, “What even is there to DO there?”
Well, you can go to a butchering demonstration on your Friday night. You can learn about “streaky jowls” and “boning knives” and contemplate the fact that half your name is on the hog’s head in front of you. There’s a lot to do, and even more to think about.
If being well-rounded is your goal, consider getting out of your comfort zone and learning something.
And, just a suggestion here: take GOOD notes.
(0) comments
