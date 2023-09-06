Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

We have a sectional sofa. Both ends recline. When we bought it, we thought that meant two recliners for five Savages. That math indicated that my husband and I could put our feet up at the end of every day. As for our Savages, well, it’s kind of like the last ice cream bar in the freezer; in our home, if you snooze, you lose. You should have gotten there sooner.

Thinking about my husband’s and my claim on the two recliners brings back memories of my father-in-law. As long as I knew him, he had his leather recliner in their family room, with the television clicker within arm’s reach. We knew that chair was where we’d find him when he was home. 

