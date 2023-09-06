We have a sectional sofa. Both ends recline. When we bought it, we thought that meant two recliners for five Savages. That math indicated that my husband and I could put our feet up at the end of every day. As for our Savages, well, it’s kind of like the last ice cream bar in the freezer; in our home, if you snooze, you lose. You should have gotten there sooner.
Thinking about my husband’s and my claim on the two recliners brings back memories of my father-in-law. As long as I knew him, he had his leather recliner in their family room, with the television clicker within arm’s reach. We knew that chair was where we’d find him when he was home.
If, in his absence, someone else – usually his son – would sit in it, as soon as my father-in-law entered the room, he’d jovially say, only partly in jest, “Boy, un-‘butt’ (G-rated word used for a family-friendly publication) my seat.” Our children still recall fond memories of Granddaddy’s chair. They each cherish the many hours snuggling up beside him in that recliner, watching old movies, sports, and the entire Harry Potter series.
My grandparents also had their special seats in their living room. It was a set of his-and-her leather rockers in front of a large built-in bookcase overflowing with pictures of their 60-plus grandchildren. I spent many days on the floor in front of those chairs while my grandparents played school or my favorite, “The Brady Bunch,” with me. My Pap always played Marcia. I can still see those two chairs clearly in my mind. Some of my fondest memories were built in view of those rockers.
Now, my husband and I aren’t quite so regimented about which seat is ours. We’ve not yet evolved into the Archie and Edith Bunker level of his-and-her living room furniture. In fact, a few months after buying our sectional, our son discovered a third recliner in the middle. That has become my favorite place to sit. Even in seats, I prefer being in the center versus the outskirts of Savage family living.
Recently, after a long day of work, I sat in the middle of our sofa with my feet up when our son entered our family room. He plopped down beside me and commented, “I’m glad I found that secret lever so you could recline there.” I replied, tongue in cheek, “Me, too, son. I sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Our boy didn’t miss a beat when he responded, “Yeah, not all heroes wear capes.”
Although I wouldn’t say our son is exactly the “Wind Beneath my Wings,” he certainly knows how to make me laugh and smile.
I learned years ago, from the movie, “The Incredibles,” that superheroes shouldn’t wear capes. Edna Mode argued that capes aren’t that functional and can actually be hazardous. I agree. Heroes don’t need capes to be super. Sometimes, they only need a special seat in a family living room to help save the day and create joyful lifelong memories.
