Beaver Run Church of the Brethren welcomes folks for Easter services
Beaver Run Church of the Brethren will be busy Easter Sunday – with a 7 a.m. sunrise service, followed by an 8 a.m. Easter breakfast, followed by a combined 9 a.m. Sunday school and Easter worship service.
The church is located at 1774 Beaver Run Road in Burlington.
Mountain View AG holds revival
Mountain View Assembly of God church on top of Cooper Mountain in Capon Bridge will be in revival April 2 to April 5, 6 p.m. every evening, with evangelists Steve and Linda Messick.
Romney Ministerial Association to host community Easter service
The Romney Ministerial Association’s community Easter sunrise service will be held at the Romney Elementary School baseball field on School Street at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9.
Dennis Morris will lead the music, and James Tyree will deliver the message.
Maundy Thursday with Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for a Maundy Thursday service with communion and Taize-style music at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, with dinner to follow.
They’ll also be holding Easter morning services, one at 9 a.m. at St. Luke’s Chapel on River Road and one at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian church on Rosemary Lane in Romney.
Timber Ridge Christian celebrates Easter Sunday
Timber Ridge Christian Church – 5501 Christian Church Road in High View – will be holding their annual Easter morning sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by light refreshments. The service will be outdoors, if weather permits.
The regular worship service will be at 11 a.m.
