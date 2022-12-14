ROMNEY — Lone Eagle Scout Bret Hano and the elves from Toyland participated the same as when we were Troop 32.
Lone Eagle Scout Bret Hano keeps the tradition that Troop 32 started with On Trac. We gather, clean and refurbish toys donated by the community and toss them at the Romney Christmas Parade. This is also the 1st year Pet Smart joined our cause and significantly boosted us.
We are very thankful to Pet Smart for their large donations of toys, and we are also thankful for the many community members who also donated this year.
This year we tossed 760 toys, but we hope to collect more next year. For this reason, we are starting to gather toys from now on until the next parade and hope to have our float back up and running. If anyone has stuffed toys that they would like to donate, please message me on Facebook or call me at 304-496-7530, and I will make arrangements to collect them from you. Thank you very much to all community members who donated toys this year. Without your generosity, this would not be possible.
If any boys aged 11-17 would like to join our troop, please let me know. We are always recruiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.