Eagle Scout Bret Hano tosses toys in the parade

ROMNEY — Lone Eagle Scout Bret Hano and the elves from Toyland participated the same as when we were Troop 32.

Lone Eagle Scout Bret Hano keeps the tradition that Troop 32 started with On Trac. We gather, clean and refurbish toys donated by the community and toss them at the Romney Christmas Parade. This is also the 1st year Pet Smart joined our cause and significantly boosted us.

‘Elves in Toyland’

