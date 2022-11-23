opioid

Funding for the Rural Communities Opioid Response program enables the WVU Institute for Community and Rural Health to address barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including providing the Westbrook Health Services Mobile Unit with the supplies needed to support telemedicine and harm reduction efforts like providing naloxone and testing for HIV and hepatitis C. 

The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health will use $1 million to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

A multi-year initiative funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program addresses barriers to prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder. This is the second time the Institute has received $1 million in funding for the program.

