SHORT GAP — A Short Gap writer and her illustrator have published their 1st children’s book, “Hay Hager and Clammy,” based on characters from her childhood.
Sandi Clark said her father created Hay Hager and Clammy when she and her sisters were young.
Clammy is a little clam who lives in the sea and Hay Hager is the lighthouse that protects the sea. They met one night when the stars came out and Clammy was alone on the shore. Clammy looked up at the stars so bright and wished he had a friend to play with.
Clark is a disabled Air Force veteran and a widow of a Vietnam veteran who died in 2009. The New Jersey native graduated from Shepherd College in 2002.
Illustrator Beth Artice is an artist from Cumberland, and a 2010 graduate of Mountain Ridge High School.
Beth and Craig opened their own tattoo studio in 2014 and have since operated in both Ridgeley and Cumberland.
“Hay Hager and Clammy” is available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.