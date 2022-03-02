Ash Wednesday services set
• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will have an Ash Wednesday service today (March 2) at 10:30 a.m. All believers are welcome.
• Romney Presbyterian Church will hold an Ash Wednesday service at the church on Rosemary Lane at 6 tonight (Wednesday, March 2).
Lenten luncheons begin in Romney
The Romney Ministerial Association’s Lenten luncheons return today after a 2-year hiatus for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bring-your-own-lunch gathering starts at noon at First United Methodist Church. Methodist Pastor Mark James will deliver the message, “I am the Bread of Life.”
Next week’s luncheon (March 9) will feature First Baptist’s Rev. Steve Wilson speaking on “I am the Door.”
