Children of all ages are welcome.
The church is located at 1774 Beaver Run Road in Burlington.
Grassy Lick Community Center
The Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby will hold an egg hunt April 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.
It’ll be a fun-filled afternoon with crafts, light refreshments and, of course, the egg hunt. Open to all up to age 12.
Romney Church of the Nazarene
Romney Church of the Nazarene (339 Elk Place, Romney) will be holding an “egg-stra” special community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The afternoon will begin with a craft and a lesson about the true meaning of Easter – the story that gives us hope. Then lunch and games – hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks. The egg hunt will follow lunch.
Please bring a basket or bag for your kids to collect eggs.
Burlington Fire Company
Burlington VFD will hold an egg hunt Saturday, April 8, beginning at 1 p.m.
“Hop on over” with your little ones up to age 12 and see how many eggs they can find. There will be coloring sheets as well, and maybe even a visit from Peter Cottontail.
Operation Heroes Support
Operation Heroes Support will be hosting an Easter egg sale until April 7. Call 304-492-0057 or 530-748-6031 for available flavors. All orders over 75 eggs will need a week to be completed.
Fifty percent of all sales will be donated to Operation Heroes Support, a nonprofit founded by veterans that provide outdoor opportunities to disabled vets and first responders.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club
The Capon Bridge Community Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club will be held Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.
The egg hunt for children ages 12 and under will be held next to the Bank of Romney in Capon Bridge.
Covenant Baptist
Scheduled for April 8 at 11:30 a.m., Covenant Baptist Church on Sunrise Summit will be holding an Easter egg hunt, complete with a free lunch, treats for kids, fellowship and fun.
Pathways
WVCORR-Pathways in Romney will be hosting a day of Easter fun on April 1, a Saturday, at its 134 Sioux Lane location.
Starting at noon, families can get photos with the Easter Bunny (bring your own camera, please), followed by a 1 p.m. Easter egg hunt, and a 2 p.m. arts and crafts activity.
Attendees will also receive personal goodie bags filled with cookies.
