0417 Easter Egg Hunt 2.jpg

Tinley Canan hunted for eggs with the help of her mother, Venessa Canan.

 Milda M. Mullins, Review Staff
Beaver Run Church of the Brethren

Beaver Run Church of the Brethren will hold an egg hunt with food and activities on April 1 from noon until 2 p.m.

