Daisy Dalrymple and Caitlyn Myers HHS FFA
Is that the scent of popcorn in the air?
During the month of October, at Hampshire High School, the FFA officers have planned a spooky movie night with lots of popcorn. A spine-chilling movie will be chosen to watch as everyone sits outside to enjoy the crisp October weather. What better way to become closer as an FFA Chapter than to find a way to enjoy the eerie season?
November is the month of the turkey, so we have planned to have a Thanksgiving feast for our FFA Chapter. We are unsure, as everyone is, where the rules and regulations will be at that time because of Covid-19, so we have already thought of a Plan B. We will have everyone with their food-handler cards and masks come together and make trays for everyone so we may safely enjoy this thankful holiday and really think about what we are all grateful for together.
What is the month of December without having our annual Redneck Dinner? Last year, this December get-together for the Chapter was canceled for everyone’s safety, but this year we are planning to restart the tradition. We plan to have monthly activities or events like these for the rest of the year. We need to stand together as an FFA Chapter and build our morale back up; this is what this year’s Hampshire County FFA officers plan to accomplish.
