As Thanksgiving approaches, planning and preparing for the holiday dinner can result in anxiety and questions. What kind of turkey should you buy? Should you buy a frozen or fresh turkey? How do you store the turkey? A few simple steps will ease holiday fears and ensure a delicious and a safe meal for family and friends. The following tips may help you prepare a successful and safe holiday meal.
Plan ahead. Cut down on holiday anxiety and stress by planning ahead. Plan the menu 2 to 3 weeks before the holiday. Shopping early for your Thanksgiving meal will ease the countdown tension.
Fresh or Frozen? That is one of the Thanksgiving turkey questions. There is no difference in quality between a fresh or frozen turkey. You can buy a frozen turkey in advance and take advantage of special sales. Fresh turkeys provide convenience because they don’t require thawing, but they have shorter shelf lives. Before buying, make sure there is enough space in the refrigerator or freezer.
When to buy the bird? A whole frozen turkey takes about 24 hours per 4 to 5 pounds to thaw in the refrigerator. Purchase a frozen turkey as far in advance as necessary to safely thaw it in the refrigerator. If buying fresh, purchase it only 1 to 2 days before the meal and keep it refrigerated.
How do you know when it’s done? A whole turkey is safe when cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit throughout, as measured with a food thermometer. Insert a food thermometer into the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast, not touching bone to measure the temperature.
Carving and food safety. Worried about food safety when carving and serving turkey? It’s best to let the turkey rest for 20 minutes before carving to allow juices to set, and it will carve easier. Use a clean cutting board that has a well to catch juices. Make sure the knife is sharp before you start carving.
Storing leftovers. It’s important to store leftover turkey (cut into smaller pieces) in shallow containers and put them in the refrigerator or freezer within 2 hours of cooking. Use refrigerated leftover turkey, stuffing and gravy within 3 to 4 days. If freezing leftovers, use within 2 to 6 months for best quality. Reheat leftovers thoroughly to 165.
Who you gonna call? The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline (English or Spanish) will be staffed with food safety specialists on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time to answer your turkey questions. It is open year-round Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Call the USDA Meat & Poultry Hotline at: 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or send an email to: mphotline.fsis@usda.gov
Traditional Roast Turkey (unstuffed)
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag and the neck from the turkey cavity. No need to wash the turkey, pat skin dry with paper towels.
2. Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add 1/2 cup water to the bottom of pan, if desired.
3. Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Roast the turkey until temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches 165 as measured with a food thermometer. Check the wing and the thickest part of the breast. You may choose to cook the turkey to higher temperatures. Cooking time will vary. For example, a 20-pound turkey will take 4-1/4 to 5 hours to cook; check the temperature on the thermometer after 4-1/4 hours.
4. Remove the foil tent after 1 to 1 1/2 hours of cooking time to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
5. Allow the turkey to set 20 to 30 minutes before carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Stuffed Roast Turkey
For uniform cooking results, the USDA recommends cooking the stuffing outside of the bird. If you insist on stuffing the turkey, stuff loosely and follow the steps below.
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag from the breast and remove the neck from the turkey cavity. No need to wash the turkey, pat skin dry with paper towels.
2. Mix stuffing and lightly fill cavity. Allow 1/2 to 3/4 cup stuffing per pound of turkey. It is safer to understuff than to overstuff the turkey. Stuffing expands during cooking. Refrigerate any leftover stuffing and bake in a greased casserole dish during the last hour of turkey roasting time.
3. Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add up to 1/2 cup water to the bottom of the pan, if desired.
4. Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Cooking time takes longer for a stuffed turkey. For example, a 20-pound stuffed turkey will take 4-1/4 to 5-1/4 hours to cook.
5. Remove the foil cover after about 1 to 1-1/2 hours of cooking to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
6. A whole turkey is done when the temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165 as measured with a food thermometer. Check the temperature in the thickest part of the breast, the wing and the stuffing. The stuffing must reach 165 or higher, if it is not, return it to the oven and continue cooking
7. Allow turkey to set 20 minutes before removing stuffing and carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Cranberry Orange Sweet Potatoes
- 5 medium sweet potatoes
- 1-1/2 cups orange juice
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1 tsp. molasses
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 3/4 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped
Peel the sweet potatoes and slice into 1/2-inch thick slices. Place in a large pot with lightly salted water and put on high heat to boil just until a fork will pierce the potato, about 20 minutes.
In the meantime, place the orange juice in a saucepan and boil until reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 20 minutes. Add the cranberries for the last minute, remove from heat and add molasses, vanilla and salt. Drain the sweet potatoes and arrange slices in shingled rows in a baking dish. Pour orange juice mixture over the top (there may not be a lot of liquid left). Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Drizzle with butter and sprinkle with pecans.
Spiced Butternut and Cranberry Bread
- 3-1/3 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground cloves
- 3 cups sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups roasted, mashed butternut squash
- 1 (12 oz.) bag fresh cranberries
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Whisk well. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla. Mix on medium speed until creamy, 2 minutes. Add the roasted squash and mix until combined. With the mixer running on low, gradually add the flour mixture until just combined. Remove the bowl from the mixer and stir in the berries by hand. Transfer the mixture to three 8x4 greased loaf pans. Bake at 325 for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs. Let cool for a few minutes and then remove from pans to a cooling rack.
