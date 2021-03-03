I hope everyone is staying safe. We got our vaccination shots, but for the most part, we are still snowbound and indoors.
At least when it’s warm we can be out in the yard, but snow covering everything and freezing temperatures are not that much fun. Spring cannot come soon enough.
A lot of folks ask what we do up here (honestly, we are just above Romney) and the answer this year is we have been watching a lot of DVDs. So far we have saved Middle Earth, finished wizard school and are currently in Westeros, helping the Stark kids. So we are very busy.
We had a brief stop at The Office in the UK, but we must be getting older because the humor we saw in it the first time around was not so much this time. Between that and jigsaw puzzles (which our friend, Russ, keeps giving us), we have lots of things to keep us busy until it’s time to get out in the garden.
A reminder that outdoor animals need shelter from the wind and precipitation and must have clean unfrozen water. Our glider has a waterproof cover that reaches to the floor keeping the wind and rain out and we have heated pads under there for our 6 cats.
On the few sunny days we’ve had, they were stretched out in the sunny driveway, but on those freezing days they stay under most of the time.
Don’t ignore your houseplants. You need to rotate the plants toward the sun every couple days, especially if the stems are reaching for the sky. Long thin stems are seldom strong enough to support the leaf or flower, so trim back any that are stretching.
And remember, the root cells will take up the water and nutrients much easier if you use warm water instead of cold. Some folks like to let ice cubes slowly melt on the top of the soil when a plant is tricky to water and I guess that is your call.
If you have stored gladiola bulbs, check them for soft spots and consider adding more this year. They should be in stores any day now. Look for large healthy bulbs and I would suggest buying them loose instead of a mesh bag where it’s hard to see what you’re buying.
If you haven’t grown them before, they need full sun, good drainage and should bloom in 70 to 90 days after planting. Obviously you need to get them in the ground as soon as frost threats are over. If you plant them in two week intervals, they will provide you with cut flowers throughout summer. I have seen perennial glads also. That would be my choice since we wouldn’t have to dig them up every year. They are on my short list this year. I have had good luck with plants not hardy in our area by planting them in full sun, close to the house or other protection and/or heavily mulching in fall. Many times planting deeper than necessary will ensure perennial flowers from otherwise tender bulbs. That may be the plan for the gladiolas.
Also on my list are hellebores. In the past few weeks I have had three readers asking about them. I find them to be one of the easiest plants to grow and the deer never bother them.
They prefer a sheltered shady spot with well drained alkaline soil. You can add some compost when first planting if you want. Water as you do all your perennials, but never let them set in water or they will rot.
Hellebores will tolerate drought but not a wet environment. Ours are under a mock orange shrub and both get a light dusting of ashes now and again. We have found if they stray into the sun, flowering is dismissed somewhat, but they don’t die.
Unless I am sharing, moving them out of the sun is the only time I dig them. Plant where they can spread and they will reward you with flowers in the snow for many years.
I was buying Hellebores in the fall at Horton’s in Winchester, but they always have a nice spring selection at Weber’s, also in Winchester. Since folks want to know where to buy them, I contacted Weber’s and was told they have 15 to 20 varieties in their shade house. So, we all know where I will be heading.
We will go and check them out when the weather clears, but probably will wait until their mid summer sale to buy them. Right now they are under a lot of snow and I can barely see the top of the Helleborus foetidus.
Paul and Lisa at Valley View Greenhouse are open on Saturdays now. Can spring be far behind? Oh, I hope not, we are ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.