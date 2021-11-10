100 Years Ago — Nov. 9, 1921
The dollar-per-member offering for Relief and Reconstruction Work of the Lutheran Church of America in Europe conducted in Rio Lutheran congregation last Sunday, brought $31, which was contributed by 27 members, the number responding. Four families contributed clothing.
Departed this life, Oct. 4th, our loving mother, Eliza Jane Haines, of near Shanks, aged 71 years, 9 months and 14 days. She peacefully closed her eyes in slumber from which none ever awakes to weep. She was united in marriage to Samuel T. Haines Feb. 2, 1878.
On Nov. 3, a demonstration on killing, cutting up and curing of pork was given at Sam Rannells. About ten farmers and their wives were present.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 3, 1971
Over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the national 4-H Congress in Chicago, Nov. 28—Dec. 2. They will be accompanied by more than 250 leaders and greeted by some 300 representatives of 4-H donor organizations.
Total attendance at the Golden Anniversary event is expected to exceed 2,300.
Display Ad — The Manorland Post Motel is looking for two waitresses. Must be over 18 and apply in person.
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Rachille, Keego Harbor, Mich., visited friends and family last week in Hampshire County.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 4, 1981
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, a rabid raccoon was seen running loose in the city of Romney. Local DNR officials captured the raccoon on Wednesday. However, it is not known how many animals in Romney came in contact with the rabid raccoon.
Residents are asked to keep all pets tied or locked up.
Voters in Hampshire County renewed the existing 50 percent school bond levy by a wide margin on Tuesday, Oct. 27. A total of 2,684 ballots were cast in favor of the levy and 475 against for an 85 percent margin.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 6, 1991
The Hampshire County Democrat Executive Committee announces that Mrs. Ila Slonaker of Capon Bridge has been named county Democrat of the Year.
Hampshire High School’s dairy products judging team took top honors at the State Vocational Agriculture Judging Contest held recently in Morgantown. Chad Ashton, Jodie Frye and Melissa Wood placed first, fourth and sixth in individual scoring to clinch the victory.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 7, 2001
The John Sitars have returned from three weeks in Albuquerque, N.M., where they visited their son, Kenneth.
They also visited their grandson, John Holland, who is stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Ariz. John is the son of John Dan and SuzAnn Sitar.
Eugene Williams, Conway, Mass., is visiting his father, Manning Williams.
Suzanna Miller, along with members of her communications class at WVU, was in Atlanta, Ga., Thursday through Sunday, attending a seminar.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 9, 2011
CHARLESTON — Hampshire County is listed as having the eighth highest number of deer-vs.-car collisions in 2010, killing 715 deer. Statistics accumulated by the West Virginia Department of Insurance Commission and the Division of Natural Resources (DNR) report that 16,210 deer were killed in the state in 2010
Sixty years of accomplishments were celebrated by members and guests of the Augusta Ruritan during its anniversary celebration Monday evening.
KEYSER — The Hampshire Mini-Trojans have won the Grey Cup again.
The Mini-T’s built a comfortable first-half lead and then held off the Westernport Giants 31-13 Sunday morning. “It was a good game,” coach Dale Bryson said. “We were proud of all the kids.”
The Daniel Hilemans were recent guests of Lynne Schwabe at the Cheat Mountain Club in Durbin, W.Va. Dan Hileman spent some time in Yakutat, Alaska, on his annual salmon fishing trip. He returned home.
