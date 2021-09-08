Thought: God evidently does not intend for us all to be rich, or powerful or great, but He does intend us all to be friends. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Hope everyone had a super Labor Day weekend with family and friends.
There has been much rain off and on lately here in Rio; we sure did need it. The grass is growing fast. The farmers are busy getting ready to feed the animals for fall, and winter is just around the corner.
Congratulations to our hometown girl, Milda M. Mullins who is the new managing editor of the Moorefield Examiner after previous managing editor Jean Flanagan retired. Good luck Milda in your new job.
Several folks attended the Philip and Melinda Combs reunion; we are looking forward to one next year.
The 100th anniversary of the American Legion/American Legion Auxiliary was held in Phoenix, Arizona recently. Several Legion and Auxiliary members from here in the Tenth District attended, they reported temperatures of way over 100 degrees.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, and Ward, Holly, Marissa and Grace Simmons recently enjoyed a weekend trip to Tennessee and the surrounding states. They drove on the Blue Ridge Parkway, hiked up to Grandfather Mountain and Clingmans Dome, and enjoyed the local scenery.
If you have any news, we sure would appreciate you calling Holly Simmons, or yours truly Nina Mason.
Deepest sympathy to the Hahn family — Joshua was a senior at East Hardy High School, and also to the Donna Wolford family — I worked with Donna at Kinney Shoe, and to anyone else that I may have missed.
Until next time, stay safe and stay healthy. God bless you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.