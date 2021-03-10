We are almost to the middle of March and spring should be arriving soon. At least that’s what I keep telling myself.
March has proved to be very windy, so protect your vulnerable shrubs that may be a bit heavier due to budding. You don’t want any branches to break off at this late date.
Previously I haven’t had a lot of opportunities to walk around the yard, but now I see the quince (Chaenomeles) has a lot of buds as does the Spirea, but the mock orange (Philadelphus has none yet. These 3 are generic varieties and in my experience, they’re more hardy and proliferate than hybrids. I am going to cut some small branches for indoor forcing and you might want to cut some of yours now also.
And speaking of cutting branches for indoors, keep an eye on your pussy willows (Salix discolor) because fuzzy catkins will be showing up before you know it. Not only are they attractive in a vase, they are native plants that provide a valuable food source for wildlife.
Early March catkins provide one of the “first of the season” nectar sources for pollinators. Then, songbirds root down in the catkins and eat the insects. Plus, pussy willows can be a host for the eggs of both the Viceroy and Mourning Cloak butterflies.
So growing some pussy willows is very worthwhile. Although the black pussy willow (Salix Melanostachys) is my personal favorite, I am going to look for some generic plants someone may want to share with us this year. They are easy to dig and will root in new areas very quickly.
They like full sun or part shade and lots of water. What you want to avoid is planting too close to the drive or walkway as the roots are prodigious travelers with no idea what a boundary is.
When the snow finally melted, I saw the white Lenten roses (Helleborus niger) have begun blooming and the Helleborus “Golden Lotus” has several large buds. She is from the Winter Jewels series and is a large yellow, very unusual looking hellebore.
Of course the Helleborus foetidus has been showing off for months now. The winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) only needed a few sunny days to become covered in perky bright yellow flowers.
Unfortunately the witch hazel (Hamamelis “Arnold Promise”) is not faring as well. She has a few buds, but they are anemic looking. She is an older tried-and-true hybrid we have had for several years, but she has never lived up to my expectations.
However, the fault could be the deer who are always nibbling on her branches. We have so many fences and barricades I hate to add more, but we may have to if she doesn’t do well this year.
The daffodils are up several inches. We have very early to very late blooming daffodils so they’ll provide cut flowers over a long period. We have no tulips because they have never been reliable bloomers for me. Possibly they’d do well if planted deeper than usual, just as the gladiolus will.
When I had my business and sold cut flowers, we had many varieties, but aside from the species tulips, none lasted more than a few years. They can go on the fall bulb list and we shall see if my idea for deeper planting works.
“Princes Irene” Is one of my favorites, as is “Angelique.” Funny, I have been focused on daffodils and haven’t thought about tulips for many years.
One year Larry and I planted over 1,500 daffodils and they were either all white or white with peach or pink cups. That’s what we planted up here, but not nearly in that quantity. Last fall our neighbor gave me some yellow ones with gorgeous ruffled orange cups. I believe it is called “Tahiti,” but I am not sure. Unfortunately it is not among the daffodils coming up, but it’s still early days, so fingers crossed.
Before your trees and shrubs are covered with leaves, make a trip around the yard to check for tent caterpillar egg masses and bag worms. Tent caterpillars are easy to spot, but, just in case you don’t remember, bag worms look like small thin pine cones hanging at the end of branches.
Removing and destroying them now (never in your compost) will reduce the destructive pests this spring.
