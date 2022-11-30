What you need to know to tackle the cold and snow

Even though the calendar won’t say “winter” until Dec. 21, it seems the bite of the season is upon us. Are you ready for the cold, snow and ice that will inevitably come our way?

Be extra cautious when driving on the roads this season – and be mindful when sharing the road with snowplows.
Puffy coats are a "yes"when kids are playing in the snow, but as  general rule they shouldn't be worn in a car seat.
Pets can play in the snow, but clean them off afterward and be alert for hypothermia and frostbite.
Keep a winter emergency kit in your car – just in case. 
